Guyana rakes in over $75M for Gaza

– Pres. Ali, UN ambassador reiterate calls for immediate ceasefire

Kaieteur News – President of Guyana, Dr. Mohamed Irfaan Ali has once again called for a ceasefire in Gaza, stressing that violence and genocide have no place in a modern society.

The Head of State made these remarks Saturday evening, as he addressed those gathered at the Muslim Youth Organisation, Woolford Avenue, Georgetown, where the National Ramadan Village is being held, the Department of Public Information reported.

The event was in commemoration of Laylat al-Qadr, one of the holiest nights in the Islamic religious calendar, under the theme “A Night of Prayer for Global Peace, Guyana and Palestine.” Some $72.5 million was raised at the event, from donations to provide immediate humanitarian relief to people in Gaza and the Occupied Palestinian Territories.

These funds will be handed over to the United Nations Relief & Works Agency (UNRWA). The president said this marks a historic event for Guyana, as the country has once again demonstrated its commitment to the values of charity and humanitarian efforts. “These resources were raised from every single community across our country. They were raised in small numbers and larger numbers, but they were raised with love and charity,” the president said. He added, “Tonight, we have reinforced once again who we are as Guyanese. We have reinforced once again what makes us separate and apart from all other nations. We have once again reinforced that the love and unity of Guyana can be shared and experienced from and by citizens everywhere else in the world.”

President Ali vehemently condemned the first publicly televised genocide, and emphasised that justice, equality, and compassion are crucial in addressing global issues. “It is nothing short of genocide. And it must stop, it must stop without condition, just as we, from any stage in this country can call on terrorism to stop. Terrorism has no place in our modern world and has no place in any religious texts,” the president asserted. According to recent reports, more than 33,000 Palestinian lives have been lost, since Israel began its brutal attack of retaliation on Gaza. The president also urged world leaders to call out injustices in every part of the world. “As a government, our charity is not only in what we do to advance humanity. It is in our policies, our words, and our speech and this is what Islam teaches. Let us ensure that wherever injustice is in this world, that our voices will never be silenced,” President Ali appealed.

Meanwhile, the United Nations Resident Coordinator to Guyana, Ms. Yeşim Oruç, who also attended the event said the funds raised at the event will be donated to the United Nations Relief & Works Agency (UNRWA) to provide immediate humanitarian relief to people in Gaza and the Occupied Palestinian Territories. Speaking at the event, Ms. Oruç said: “I am humbled to be able to join you in making my own personal Zakaat al fitrah [charitable donation] on this night of reflection and prayer. And I am further honoured to have been asked by His Excellency the President, and Sheikh Moeen al-Hack, Director of CIOG, to facilitate this generous donation to UNRWA, from the people of Guyana, to help alleviate the appalling human suffering now occurring in Gaza.” “UNRWA was established by a UN General Assembly Resolution. It is the backbone of the humanitarian operation in Gaza. No other entity has the capacity to deliver assistance at the scale and breadth that the people of Gaza urgently need. Professional humanitarian workers at UNRWA provide food, water, medicine and shelter to Palestinian people, and the organisation’s work now is more essential than ever.”

The UN Resident Coordinator further recalled that on 2nd February, the Government of Guyana made a voluntary contribution to UNRWA of GUY$31 million (US$150,000) at a time when a number of key donors have suspended funding. Ms. Oruç repeated the Secretary-General’s call for governments to resume funding of UNRWA, without which vital operations in Gaza cannot continue.

The UN Resident Coordinator reiterated the UN Secretary General’s calls for: immediate and unconditional release of all hostages in Gaza, an immediate humanitarian ceasefire, safe and unimpeded access for humanitarian aid and humanitarian workers within Gaza so that aid can be delivered to people in need wherever they are and full adherence to international humanitarian law by all parties to the conflict.