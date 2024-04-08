Govt. moving forward with Amaila Falls Hydro project – Ali tells forum

Kaieteur News – During his address, at the 6th Annual Security Challenges in Latin America Forum on Thursday, while responding to a question President Irfaan Ali noted that the Government of Guyana (GoG) is moving ahead with the Amaila Falls Hydropower Project.

Ali said, “Amaila Falls is still on…for the building out of this project that would move us closer to sustainable and clean energy production.” He noted too that the government has concluded one aspect of the tendering process.

Last year, four local and international firms submitted proposals for the 165 megawatts (MW) Amaila Falls project that is scheduled to begin in 2027. The four firms are: Rialma out of Brazil, China International Water and Electric Corporation out of Beijing, China; CH4 Guyana Inc. out of Guyana, and OECGE WORLAY, a joint venture of companies from Guyana, Brazil, and United States of America.

A Request for Proposals (RFP) was issued by the Office of the Prime Minister in the local newspapers and the Government of Guyana seeking investors for a Build-Own-Operate-Transfer (BOOT) model. The Amaila Falls Hydro project was introduced by a previous People’s Progressive Party/Civic (PPP/C) Administration since 2011. However, the project had been shelved on many occasions.

The project faced obstacles in its realization when the A Partnership for National Unity (APNU) and the Alliance for Change (AFC) Opposition parties, stopped the project back in 2014. In their 2020 election manifesto, the PPP-administration noted that the project will be revived. In 2021, negotiations hit a stalemate after Cabinet granted a no-objection for the Prime Minister’s Office to engage the China Railway Group Limited for construction. Discussions faltered as the company sought to alter the project’s model due to financing challenges for the BOOT model, requesting a shift to an Engineering, Procurement, and Construction (EPC) model. The government was reluctance to switch to the EPC option, resulting in the talks with the Chinese contractor coming to an end.

In the revised RFP, the government said generation for the Guyana Power and Light (GPL) Inc, will be largely derived in the future from two large projects including the Amaila and the Gas-to-Energy (GTE) project that will come on stream by 2027 and 2025, respectively. The power generated at the Amaila project will integrate and expand the national grid to include Linden. The Amaila-Linden-Georgetown transmission voltage will be 230 KV and connect to the national GPL Control Center at Eccles, East Bank Demerara (EBD).

Interested companies were asked to submit a proposal for a hydro dam with a design to deliver at least 165 MW and transmission lines and sub-stations.

According to the RFP, the scope of work includes generation of at least 165 MW of power through an installed hydro dam, plant, and related works, as well as the creation of a 23 square KM storage reservoir consistent with the Environmental Reports and studies and prior permitting. On the transmission aspect of the project, the contractor will be required to implement a double-circuit 230 KV Line from (a) Amaila to Linden (b) Linden to Georgetown and finally 230 KV Substations at (a) Amaila and (b) Linden, to integrate with GPL’s Control Center and 230 KV sub-station at Eccles using part of the “old Amaila” 230 KV transmission corridor from Garden of Eden to Eccles.

Additionally, the contractor will be expected to carry out the necessary upgrades and completion of roads and bridges to the site, as may be appropriate, taking into account, existing and planned work including the Linden-Mabura Road upgrade. Lastly, the RFP stated that contractors must assume all geo-technical risks including guarantees relating to the structure of the reservoir, dam, and transmission towers.