Goat like it bite we!

April 8th, 2024
Apr 08, 2024 Dem Boys Seh
Dem boys seh…
Kaieteur News – De brand new President for Senegal, Bassirou Diomaye Faye, done seh he got big plans in store! He don pull up de sleeves and ready fuh tackle de issues weh de oil, gas, and mining sectors facing. He seh he gon’ do one big, hefty audit pon dem all, checkin’ out every last detail. He wan’ know how everything was given out by de president before him, and de terms and conditions dem used.
Faye ain’t playing no games, he seh he wan’ transparency, he wan’ accountability! He naah leff no stone unturned when it come to dem valuable sectors. De people of Senegal, dem gonna see change under dis new leadership. Dem boys watching, and dem like what dem hearing!
Meantime, in de quiet hours of de morning one week ago, hell break loose at Peru President Dina Boluarte house! Police storm de place like dem in a action movie. Dem seh dem wan’ answers ’bout some fancy watches. Dem boys ain’t believing no story ’bout loaned watches! Who dem trying to fool? Police nah easy, dem had to break down de door just fuh get inside de President’s residence. It look like some serious business going down in Peru. De people watching closely, dem wan’ know de truth!
But de big firestorm was in Ecuador . Police ain’t holding back in Ecuador, no sah! Dem raid de Mexican embassy right there in Quito, and guess who dem snatch up? None other than de former Vice President of Ecuador.!
Seems like de man thought he could hide out safe and sound in the embassy, but no such luck! Dis man been in trouble before, not once, but twice, for corruption! Now he trying to seek asylum like dat gon’ save him from de long arm of de law. But de police dem ain’t playing games, dem pull him right outta dat embassy and into custody! It’s a hot one in Ecuador, folks, and dem boys watching every move!
But somehow reading about de anti-corruption fight in dese three countries dem boys get a feeling dem missing something about some other country. Ah wonder what it is and in which country?
Talk half. Leff half.
SHOULD JAGDEO STILL BE SITTING IN THAT CHAIR?
