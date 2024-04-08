Elderly man escapes arson attack on Linden home

Kaieteur News – An elderly man escaped a fire at his home late Saturday at Retrieve, Mackenzie, Linden.

In a press release the Guyana Fire Service said that at approximately 22:36hrs Saturday the department received a call and was alerted to a fire at Lot 63 Ariwa Oval, Retrieve, MacKenzie, Linden.

Water Bowser #12 and four firefighters were immediately dispatched, promptly arriving at the scene by 22:45 hrs. Upon arrival, firefighters found a two-storey concrete structure with corrugated metal sheeting engulfed in flames. The first jet was deployed at 22:46 hrs.

The structure, owned by the late Deryl Joseph and occupied by 77-year-old Douglas Joseph, sustained irreparable damage, resulting in the complete destruction of the building and its contents, leaving its lone occupant homeless, the fire service said.

The fire, suspected to be the result of malicious intent by unknown persons, necessitated the deployment of one jet from the water bowser’s tank supply to extinguish the flames. “The incident remains under investigation as Fire Prevention officials collaborate with the Police to determine the cause of the fire. Anyone with information that could help identify the perpetrator(s) is encouraged to contact the police,” the release concluded.