Easter Learn to Swim programme hailed a resounding success – says DoS Ninvalle

Kaieteur Sports – The Ministry of Culture, Youth and Sports celebrated the triumphant conclusion of the nation’s largest youth initiative, the ‘Teach Them Young’ Learn to Swim programme, in a grand ceremony held yesterday at the National Aquatic Centre (NAC).

Heralded as a beacon of hope for aspiring swimmers nationwide, the Teach Them Young programme provided a vital platform for children of all ages to immerse themselves in the world of swimmer. It offered them the opportunity to acquire essential skills and refine their techniques under professional guidance.

The programme, which began on March 26th, was held at four locations across the country: the Aquatic Centre and the Colgrain Swimming Pool in Georgetown; the Watooka Swimming Pool in Linden; and the Albion Estate Pool in East Berbice. The programme, which was headed once again by longstanding coach Paul Mahaica, saw over 2,270 children between the ages of six to 18 participating at this year’s event.

Notably, over the past two years, this initiative has garnered immense support, welcoming nearly 15,000 participants from diverse backgrounds. Regardless of socio-economic status, the programme championed inclusivity and unity through a shared passion for the sport.

The closing ceremony witnessed the presence of esteemed personalities including Director of Sports (DoS) Steve Ninvalle, Assistant Director of Sports Melissa Dow-Richardson, Franklin Wilson (Deputy Vice-Chairman of the National Sports Commission), Cristy Campbell, and Commissioner Cheteram Ramdihal.

Expressing gratitude to all participants, coaches, and supporters, Director of Sports Steve Ninvalle remarked, “I am pleased to say that this year’s Teach Them Young programme has been nothing short of a massive success. What I am most pleased about is that we were able to run the event smoothly once again, with little to no hiccups. I am especially delighted to introduce another batch of swimmers into our society.”

Looking towards the future, Ninvalle announced plans for the inclusion of a separate programme catering to differently-abled individuals. Moreover, the Adult leg of the Learn to Swim programme is poised to commence later next month.