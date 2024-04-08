Dominic Tyrrell Goes 9-for 9- Prepares for World Championship.

Kaieteur Sports – Guyana’s 74 kg National Powerlifting Champion participated in the “Open Des L andes” powerlifting competition on Saturday, 6th April, in Monte De Marsan in France.

Competing in the 83 kg category for a second time, he weigh in at 81.45 kg and used this competition as an opportunity to kickstart his preparation for the upcoming World Powerlifting Championships to be held in Lithuanian, in June.

He successfully squatted 262.5 kg or 584 lbs resulting in a 17.5 kg PB or 38.5 lbs. This was an unofficial French Regional Record.

162.5 kg or 358.3 lbs was his bench press. This was also a 5kg or 11 lbs PB and an unofficial French Regional Record.

Dominic, who was perfect throughout the competition, amassed a 332.5 kg or 733.1 lbs deadlift, which is his favourite event. This was a marked improvement from his previous best lift (322.5/ 711 lbs). This feat was good enough for not only an unofficial French Open Regional Record, but also an unofficial Guyana National Record.

His total, 757.5 kg or 1670 lbs earned him the first place overall lifter which is both an unofficial French and Guyana National Records.

Dominic, who holds a degree in Linguistics with a major in French, lives and works in Bordeaux France. He anticipates representing Guyana in June at the World’s Championship.