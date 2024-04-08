BV and Mahaica secure final two spots in Easter Cup semis

Kaieteur Sports – Beterverwagting (BV) Football Club and Mahaica Determinators clinched the last two spots into the semi-finals of the Easter ‘Skills Cash and Gold’ Cup after impressive victories at the Golden Grove ground.

The tournament, running for three weeks, is a collaborative effort between Cool Crew Promotion and Paradise Sports Club (PSC), aimed at showcasing emerging talents and delivering thrilling football action. Building upon the success of its inaugural edition, organisers Lynton Luke of Cool Crew Promotion and Glenford Fordyce of PSC have significantly raised the stakes, with a total of 2 million in cash and prizes on offer.

With Timehri United and Cougars FC already in the mix, the competition intensifies as these four teams vie for championship glory. The eventual winners stand to claim a substantial prize of $500,000, along with 20 Gold Championship rings, medals, and a trophy. Runners-up won’t leave empty-handed either, with a prize of $300,000, 20 Silver rings, and their own set of medals and trophy. Third and fourth place finishers will also be rewarded with cash prizes of $150,000 and $50,000 respectively, alongside medals and trophies.

Meanwhile, in the quarter-final matchups, Buxton Stars faced BV United while Golden Stars FC took on Mahaica Determinators. Buxton Stars, the crowd favorites, suffered a setback as BV United staged a remarkable comeback to win 2-1. Despite taking an early lead with a Neil Hutson penalty in the 28th minute, Buxton Stars faltered in the second half, conceding quick goals from Devon Griffith and Tony Ogle in the 51st and 60th minutes.

Over in the other quarter-final clash, Mahaica Determinators dominated Golden Stars FC, securing a convincing 3-0 victory. Kevin Sherwood netted a brace while Nicholas Daw added another goal to seal the win for Mahaica, earning them a spot in the semi-finals scheduled for April 13 at the same venue. The tournament’s grand finale is set for April 14.

The success of the tournament wouldn’t have been possible without the generous support of various sponsors including MVP Sports, Ministry of Culture Youth and Sports, Office of the Prime Minister, Icon Construction and Supplies, Anchor Cement, Central Housing and Planning, Moore and Son Construction, Singh and Son Construction, Urban Shoe Company, Republic Bank, JS Engineering and Supply, Lucozade Energy, Magnum Brand, Professor Emanuel Cummings, Curtis Andries, Colin Joseph, Park Square, Legal Entertainment, Chicken King, KK Techcom Suppliers and Rentals, and Grill King Enterprise.