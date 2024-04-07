Sylus Tyndall named as replacement for injured Nandu

Cricnation592 – Fast-bowler Sylus Tyndall earns his maiden Guyana Harpy Eagles 4-Day team call up as action in the ongoing West Indies 4-Day Championship continue against the Jamaica Scorpions in the upcoming round which bowls off Wednesday April 10.

A former U19 national player, Tyndall who made a full recovery following a chronic ankle injury which has been bothering him over the last 12 months, will take Nandu’s spot in the team after the opening batsman was recently ruled out due to a shoulder injury.

Nandu had looked solid throughout the competition despite not posting a big score, but an injury which he picked up in the previous round, was reaggravated during a training session this week; further leading to his omission as he will. Ow have to work his way back to health.

Harpy Eagles will play the Scorpions this coming Wednesday April 10 at the legendary Sabina Park Ground, Kingston Jamaica.

Guyana Harpy Eagles 4-Day team – Tevin Imlach (Captain), Tagenarine Chanderpaul, Sylus Tyndall, Kevlon Anderson (Vice Captain), Raymond Perez, Kemol Savory, Kevin Sinclair, Ronaldo Alimohamed, Gudakesh Motie, Veerasammy Permaul, Isai Thorne, Nial Smith and Akshaya Persaud.