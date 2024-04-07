Latest update April 7th, 2024 12:59 AM

Guyana's largest selling daily and New York's most popular weekly

Latest News

Sylus Tyndall named as replacement for injured Nandu

Apr 07, 2024 Sports

Sylus Tyndall

Sylus Tyndall

Cricnation592 – Fast-bowler Sylus Tyndall earns his maiden Guyana Harpy Eagles 4-Day team call up as action in the ongoing West Indies 4-Day Championship continue against the Jamaica Scorpions in the upcoming round which bowls off Wednesday April 10.

Matthew Nandu

Matthew Nandu

A former U19 national player, Tyndall who made a full recovery following a chronic ankle injury which has been bothering him over the last 12 months, will take Nandu’s spot in the team after the opening batsman was recently ruled out due to a shoulder injury.

Nandu had looked solid throughout the competition despite not posting a big score, but an injury which he picked up in the previous round, was reaggravated during a training session this week; further leading to his omission as he will. Ow have to work his way back to health.

Harpy Eagles will play the Scorpions this coming Wednesday April 10 at the legendary Sabina Park Ground, Kingston Jamaica.

Guyana Harpy Eagles 4-Day team – Tevin Imlach (Captain), Tagenarine Chanderpaul, Sylus Tyndall, Kevlon Anderson (Vice Captain), Raymond Perez, Kemol Savory, Kevin Sinclair, Ronaldo Alimohamed, Gudakesh Motie, Veerasammy Permaul, Isai Thorne, Nial Smith and Akshaya Persaud.

Similar Articles

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

The Glenn Lall Show | April. 05th, 2024

Follow on Tik Tok @Glennlall

SHOULD JAGDEO STILL BE SITTING IN THAT CHAIR?

THE BLUNT OF THE DAY

Sports

Chase’s Academic keeps clean sheet in 11-goal annihilation of Bushlot

Chase’s Academic keeps clean sheet in 11-goal annihilation of...

Apr 07, 2024

– Bartica, West Ruimveldt also among winners Kaieteur Sports – Chase’s Academic Foundation, West Ruimveldt, East Ruimveldt, Bartica, Leonora and Dolphin Secondary celebrated victories...
Read More
International athletes put on strong show on opening day

International athletes put on strong show on...

Apr 07, 2024

Sylus Tyndall named as replacement for injured Nandu

Sylus Tyndall named as replacement for injured...

Apr 07, 2024

National cricketer among suspects accused of stabbing, breaking Tuschen man’s leg

National cricketer among suspects accused of...

Apr 07, 2024

Large wins highlight second night

Large wins highlight second night

Apr 07, 2024

Lusignan A, B & Enmore triumph in ECCB/Aidan’s Inc. T20 Tourney

Lusignan A, B & Enmore triumph in...

Apr 07, 2024

Features/Columnists

Publisher’s Note

Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]