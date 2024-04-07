Latest update April 7th, 2024 12:59 AM

Guyana's largest selling daily and New York's most popular weekly

Latest News

Security Guard busted with ‘weed’ tells Police he was trying a hustle

Apr 07, 2024 News

Kaieteur News – After being busted by ranks with 2,385 grams of suspected marijuana during a road block at Weldaad, Mahaica-Berbice, a 29-year-old security guard reportedly told ranks the reason for him being in possession of the cannabis is because he is ‘trying a hustle.’

Arrested, Eon Williams

Arrested, Eon Williams

The man has been identified as Eon Williams a security guard employed by Atlas Security Service. According to police on Wednesday last at about 17:00hrs, during a road block operation conducted at Weldaad, a motorcar with the licence plate HD 1785, travelling towards Georgetown was stopped. The officers requested to search the vehicle as well as the driver and the occupants. The occupants were asked to exit the vehicle, along with their belongings, which they complied with. Whilst searching Williams, ranks discovered a large parcel wrapped in transparent plastic, suspected to contain 2,385 grams of cannabis. He (Williams) was told of the offence committed, arrested and cautioned. He admitted to being in possession of the marijuana, but stated that he was “trying a hustle”.

Additionally, a bag belonging to Haiasi Saul, a 21-year-old construction worker from Stanleytown, New Amsterdam, was also searched and police found a transparent plastic bag in it contained 43 grams of suspected Cannabis. Saul was informed of the offence, arrested, and cautioned. He admitted to owning the drug and claimed it was for personal use.

Similar Articles

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

The Glenn Lall Show | April. 05th, 2024

Follow on Tik Tok @Glennlall

SHOULD JAGDEO STILL BE SITTING IN THAT CHAIR?

THE BLUNT OF THE DAY

Sports

Chase’s Academic keeps clean sheet in 11-goal annihilation of Bushlot

Chase’s Academic keeps clean sheet in 11-goal annihilation of...

Apr 07, 2024

– Bartica, West Ruimveldt also among winners Kaieteur Sports – Chase’s Academic Foundation, West Ruimveldt, East Ruimveldt, Bartica, Leonora and Dolphin Secondary celebrated victories...
Read More
International athletes put on strong show on opening day

International athletes put on strong show on...

Apr 07, 2024

Sylus Tyndall named as replacement for injured Nandu

Sylus Tyndall named as replacement for injured...

Apr 07, 2024

National cricketer among suspects accused of stabbing, breaking Tuschen man’s leg

National cricketer among suspects accused of...

Apr 07, 2024

Large wins highlight second night

Large wins highlight second night

Apr 07, 2024

Lusignan A, B & Enmore triumph in ECCB/Aidan’s Inc. T20 Tourney

Lusignan A, B & Enmore triumph in...

Apr 07, 2024

Features/Columnists

Publisher’s Note

Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]