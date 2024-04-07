Security Guard busted with ‘weed’ tells Police he was trying a hustle

Kaieteur News – After being busted by ranks with 2,385 grams of suspected marijuana during a road block at Weldaad, Mahaica-Berbice, a 29-year-old security guard reportedly told ranks the reason for him being in possession of the cannabis is because he is ‘trying a hustle.’

The man has been identified as Eon Williams a security guard employed by Atlas Security Service. According to police on Wednesday last at about 17:00hrs, during a road block operation conducted at Weldaad, a motorcar with the licence plate HD 1785, travelling towards Georgetown was stopped. The officers requested to search the vehicle as well as the driver and the occupants. The occupants were asked to exit the vehicle, along with their belongings, which they complied with. Whilst searching Williams, ranks discovered a large parcel wrapped in transparent plastic, suspected to contain 2,385 grams of cannabis. He (Williams) was told of the offence committed, arrested and cautioned. He admitted to being in possession of the marijuana, but stated that he was “trying a hustle”.

Additionally, a bag belonging to Haiasi Saul, a 21-year-old construction worker from Stanleytown, New Amsterdam, was also searched and police found a transparent plastic bag in it contained 43 grams of suspected Cannabis. Saul was informed of the offence, arrested, and cautioned. He admitted to owning the drug and claimed it was for personal use.