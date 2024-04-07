Santa Mission wild fires contained, risk of re-ignition still high – Fire Service

Kaieteur News – The Guyana Fire Service said that the current wildfires at Santa Mission are under control however the risk of reignition is still currently high.

In a statement the fire service said that, “the current overcast and cooler weather, along with minor rain showers, have alleviated the situation somewhat, but risks still remain relatively high.” The fire service said on Friday, April 5th its team returned to Santa Mission to continue firefighting operations. Upon their arrival, they observed that the area was enveloped in thick smoke. As firefighters tackled the operation, it became clear that the excessive heat from the earth was sporadically igniting dry vegetation. They explained that the rugged terrain of the area caused significant challenges, making it extremely difficult to access certain parts of the area.

“Undeterred by the challenging conditions, our team bravely entered the heart of the smoke to combat the fires using all available resources until the end of the day’s operations.” Currently the teams are daily travelling to the area to access the wildfires and conduct firefighting efforts. Additionally, “the density of the location hampers proper communication between our team and headquarters for immediate updates,” the release added.

The GFS said they will “remain dedicated to safeguarding communities and ecosystems, and will provide updates as soon as possible.” According to the fire service they have responded to hundreds of grass and wildfires over the last few months, and are urging citizens to refrain from lighting fires at this time. “Guyana is expected to endure at least another month of the El Niño phenomenon (dry season), which increases the risk of these fires,” the GFS said. The ongoing fire crisis in Santa Mission (also known as Santa Aratak) in Region Three had led to the evacuation of several residents in the area in the wee hours of Thursday. Last week’s fire had prompted the evacuation of 38 individuals from Santa Mission and the neighbouring village. Due to the severity of the situation, 34 evacuees found temporary shelter at the Timehri Primary School which was established and managed by the Civil Defence Commission (CDC), while the remaining four were accommodated by their relatives.