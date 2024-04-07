Recover Guyana launches 2nd phase of secondary school environmental competition

Waterfalls Magazine – Recover Guyana in collaboration with the Ministry of Education with support from ExxonMobil Guyana on Friday launched the second edition of ‘SHOUT’, a four-part competition for Grades 9-10 students of Secondary Schools across Guyana to showcase their drive to protect and preserve the environment.

Recover Guyana and the Ministry of Education have teamed up to launch the second edition of SHOUT, an initiative that seeks to inspire environmental passion and innovation among Grades Nine and 10 students in secondary schools across Guyana.

SHOUT aims to involve more young people in environmental action, encourage dialogue, and initiate improvements in school environments. It is supported by ExxonMobil Guyana.

During the launch event at the Ramada Georgetown Princess Hotel in Providence, East Bank Demerara, President of Recover Guyana, Dr. Dave Lalltoo emphasised that SHOUT transcends traditional classroom learning, providing a dynamic and interactive platform that nurtures critical thinking, research, and public speaking skills, among participants.

He said, “SHOUT is more than a competition. It is a journey we embark on together. A journey towards a sustainable future, where every speech delivered is a seed planted for a greener tomorrow.”

The winners will receive $3 million in cash and prizes including a cash grant of $500,000 for the winning school to kickstart their Environment Enhancement Project.

Other prizes include free fibre and internet service for one year, laptops, vouchers, and more.

World Environment Day is themed ‘Land Restoration, Desertification, and Drought Resilience.’

Meanwhile, Assistant Chief Education Officer for Secondary, Sheldon Granville, spoke about the significance of providing a platform for children to develop awareness and solutions for addressing environmental challenges.

“We will see our students being able to think critically on their feet. We will see healthy competition. We will see the students’ abilities to use rhetoric and to use rhetoric skillfully. We will see a demonstration of the use of persuasive language, tone, and the ability to connect with the audience,” Granville added.

The competition was first hosted in 2023 on World Environment Day and the winner declared after extensive judging was Vassana Persaud of Queen’s College. Vasanna later went on to launch a water purification project within her school’s premises to combat plastic bottle waste. Speaking about her experience, Ms. Persaud said, “I am reminded of the profound impact it has had on my perspective and the transformative power of collective action in addressing environmental challenges. Today, I wish to take you through my personal experience with the competition, shedding light on the process, and culminating with the vision of my environmental project.”

For more information about the competition, applicants can visit www.recoverguyana.org