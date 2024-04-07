President Ali urges medical practitioners to work on achieving world-class healthcare

Kaieteur News – Medical practitioners across the ten administrative regions must align themselves with the government’s vision of achieving world-class healthcare in Guyana, as emphasised by His Excellency, Dr. Mohamed Irfaan Ali.

The head of state made the plea during an engagement with several doctors, at the Arthur Chung Conference Centre (ACCC), Liliendaal on Friday.

The purpose of the meeting was to enlighten the professionals about the government’s plans for the health sector and to gather feedback on areas requiring investment. During his opening remarks, President Ali highlighted the PPP/C Administration’s commitment to significant investment in the health sector. This investment aims to position Guyana as a premier regional health institution and integrate the healthcare sector into the economy as a vital revenue earner.

To this end, healthcare workers play a crucial role in the sector’s modernisation, as they are responsible for delivering efficient, reliable, and quality healthcare to the citizens of Guyana. “It’s only in this collaborative approach that we will be able to build a system where the practitioners own the changes, own the system, own the modernisation,” President Ali underscored. “If we don’t create the ownership from all the stakeholders, then we’ll not be able to derive the results that we want to achieve. So, you the doctors, must own the vision, must feel integrated in this vision,” the head of state added.

He emphasised the importance of a team-based approach to healthcare delivery, where emergency, pharmacy, and other services collaborate to enhance facilities throughout the region.

While the government has no objection to doctors practising in both private and public sectors, President Ali emphasised that the provision of public healthcare must not be compromised, and there should be a balance in the delivery of services. “Because if you’re specialised and if you have the capacity and capability that the country can utilise in a maximum way, that is what I want to focus on, how your talent is maximised without injuring the delivery in the public healthcare system,” he stated.

In response to numerous requests from stakeholders to bolster the public healthcare system, President Ali urged medical personnel to collaborate with the government and identify critical areas that urgently need attention. Several state-of-the-art hospitals are being constructed across the country, which will decrease the need for referrals to the Georgetown Public Hospital.

However, the president said it is essential to identify any gaps in healthcare provision at various levels once these facilities become operational. He assured the health personnel that the government is working on long and medium-term solutions to address staffing deficiency and is embarking on extensive training for additional personnel. Since 2020, the current administration has taken a holistic approach to modernising the country’s healthcare structure, including investments in new hospitals and training institutions to increase human resource capacity. (DPI)