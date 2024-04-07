President Ali honoured with Caribbean Global Awards 2024 for exceptional leadership

Waterfalls Magazine – In an acknowledgment of his exceptional leadership, President Irfaan Ali has been bestowed with yet another prestigious international award, this time clinching the Caribbean Global Awards 2024 for his contributions within the region.

This accolade adds to Ali’s list of achievements, including the esteemed Global Africa Leadership Award he received during his official visit to Ghana earlier this year.

In a media release issued on Friday, the Guyana Manufacturing and Services Association (GMSA) congratulated President Ali on being named the 2024 Caribbean Global Leader.

According to the release from GMSA, this prestigious recognition underscores President Ali’s exceptional leadership qualities and commitment to advancing Guyana’s position on the global stage.

“President Ali receives this distinguished award just three months after being honoured with the Global Africa Leadership Award in January and receiving the Order of Freedom of Barbados Award, demonstrating his commitment to strengthening ties between Guyana and the Caribbean community,” GMSA said.

The association added: “This rapid succession of accolades highlights his unwavering dedication and remarkable leadership in advancing Guyana’s interests while fostering regional co-operation and collaboration.”

The GMSA also commended Prime Minister Mia Mottley of Barbados for securing the second spot on the list of Caribbean Global Leaders, and all the distinguished leaders who were recognised for their outstanding contributions to the Caribbean region.

This achievement reflects the collective efforts of Caribbean leaders in advancing the region’s interests and fostering collaboration on regional and global issues, the association said.

Meanwhile in a similar release, Halim Khan, Head of the Region Three Private Sector Inc. (R3PSi), congratulated the Head-of- State and spoke of the profound impact of his leadership.

Khan emphasized President Ali’s steadfast commitment to nurturing unity, inclusivity, and shared prosperity, indicates a dedication that has not only reshaped the landscape of Guyana but has reverberated across nations.

He said, President Ali’s unwavering devotion to constructing a cohesive society under the guiding principle of ‘One Guyana’ serves as a beacon of hope, illustrating the transformative potential inherent in visionary leadership.

Furthermore, Khan lauded President Ali’s resilience and principled stance, particularly amidst the heightened tensions surrounding the border dispute with Venezuela.

President Ali’s resolve during adversarial times underscores his unyielding dedication to the welfare of his nation and its citizens, earning him widespread admiration and respect.

He extended heartfelt congratulations to President Ali for this well-deserved honour, recognizing that his leadership continues to illuminate the path towards a brighter tomorrow not only for Guyana but also for the wider Caribbean region and the global community at large.