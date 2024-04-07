Police raid Mexican Embassy in Equador to arrest corrupt Vice President

Former Ecuadorian Vice-President being hauled out of the Mexican Embassy

Kaieteur News – Ecuadorian police raided the Mexican embassy in Quito, leading to the arrest of former Ecuadorian Vice President Jorge Glas, who had sought asylum there. This action has sparked a severe diplomatic crisis between Mexico and Ecuador, with Mexico promptly severing diplomatic ties with Ecuador in response to what it called “an outrage against international law.”

CNN reported that in a statement foreign ministry spokesperson said all Mexican diplomatic staff would leave Ecuador immediately. Video from the scene showed police officers massing around the embassy, some armed. Embassies are generally considered protected spaces under diplomatic norms. Glas has since been transferred to the Guayas No. 3 Deprivation of Liberation Center, a maximum-security prison in Guayaquil known as La Roca, the national prisons agency SNAI announced Saturday.

A rift between the two Latin American countries had been growing for several days, culminating Friday in Mexico’s decision to grant political asylum to Glas, who served as vice president under leftist ex-President Rafael Correa between 2013 and 2017. Convicted twice on corruption charges, Glas says he is the subject of political persecution and had been sheltering inside the embassy.

He had most recently been accused by Ecuadorian authorities of embezzling government funds meant to help rebuild after a devastating 2016 earthquake. But on Friday, Mexican president Andrés Manuel López Obrador, on his official X account, said he had been informed that “police from Ecuador forcibly entered” the Mexican embassy and took Glas – who “was a refugee and processing asylum because of the persecution and harassment he faces.”

A statement released by Ecuador’s government on X also confirmed the arrest. Glas was “sentenced to imprisonment by the Ecuadorian justice system,” the statement from Ecuador’s government read, and was “arrested tonight and placed under the orders of the competent authorities.” He had been granted diplomatic asylum “contrary to the conventional legal framework,” the government said. “What you have just seen is an outrage against international law and the inviolability of the Mexican embassy in Ecuador,” Roberto Canseco, head of chancellery and policy affairs of the Mexican embassy, told a reporter from CNNE, calling Glas’s arrest “totally unacceptable.”

“It is barbarism,” Canseco added. “It is impossible for them to violate the diplomatic premises as they have done.” Mexico plans to lodge a complaint with the International Court of Justice to denounce the Ecuadorian police’s actions, the spokesperson for Mexico’s Secretary of Foreign Affairs added.

Mexico’s Secretary of Foreign Affairs, Alicia Bárcena, said there had been no prior contact with Ecuador’s foreign ministry about the arrest and Canseco was physically attacked during the arrest. Video shows Canseco scuffling with police outside the embassy and being dragged to the ground. Adding to current tensions was Lopez Obrador’s apparent criticism of Ecuador’s recent elections, saying the 2023 run-off vote took place in a “very strange” manner and suggesting presidential candidates had used the media, presidential candidate Fernando Villavicencio’s assassination and overall violence in their favor while campaigning. After that comment, Ecuador declared Mexico’s ambassador to the country “persona non grata,” meaning they would have to leave the country in short order. The dramatic rupture in relations sent shockwaves through the region, with Latin American leaders swiftly condemning Ecuador’s raid on the embassy.

In a statement, Colombian President Gustavo Petro said Glas’s right to asylum had been “barbarically violated” and called for an urgent examination of the “breach of the Vienna convention by a member state” by international bodies, including the Organization of American States. Eric Farnsworth, a former US State Department official who now heads the Washington office of the Council of the Americas and the Americas Society, called Ecuador’s move “impulsive and unnecessary.”

It “turns a criminal into a victim and gives opponents a rally point against (Ecuadorian President Daniel Noboa) whom they despise,” he wrote on X, adding it ignites a “state-to-state crisis with Mexico at a tough time.” Ecuador, once seen as an island of peace in the region, has been convulsed by violence in recent years as powerful drug trafficking organizations established operations throughout the country.

After violence broke into the streets in January, Noboa took the extraordinary step of declaring an “internal armed conflict” in the country, ordering Ecuador’s armed forces to “neutralize” members of more than 20 gangs, which he labeled as terror groups. “The underlying story here is Latin American leaders who increasingly believe it’s necessary to violate the constitution,” said Brian Winter, editor-in-chief of Americas Quarterly, “or in this case break diplomatic convention because of the ‘emergency’ generated by organized crime.”