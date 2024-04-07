Phase Two of Mazaruni Prison project to be completed within weeks – GPS

Kaieteur News – The Guyana Prison Service (GPS) on Friday stated that phase two of the Mazaruni Prison rehabilitation project would be completed in a matter of weeks.

A team led by Director of Prisons, Nicklon Elliot visited the facility as part of its inspection exercise of capital projects within the prison service. At the Mazaruni Prison, GPS noted that phase two which is a pivotal project aimed at enhancing the correctional infrastructure, will be completed within a few weeks. Additionally, construction of phase two of the fence is currently at 98 per cent completion, and this is being done at a cost of over $66 million. This project is a significant step towards fortifying the security infrastructure of the prison, thereby ensuring a safe and controlled environment within the premises, the Prison Service noted.

In relation to other projects, the boundary fence and watchtower construction is currently at 70 per cent completion, and the commencement of the officers’ mess reconstruction, designed to provide recreational space for both senior and junior officers, which will be done at a cost of over $57 million and is already at a 20 per cent completion. The GPS said these projects encompass a diverse range of initiatives designed to enhance the infrastructure, living conditions for staff and prisoners and overall functionality of the prison.

Meanwhile, on Thursday at the Lusignan Prison, the Prison Service stated that the ongoing project is moving apace. The agency related that the expansion project at Lusignan includes six new state-of-the-art Prisons, of which lots 1, 2, 3, and 6 are operational. However, they noted lot 4 is in the advanced stage of construction. Notably, lot 5 of the project was terminated due to the contractor inability to conclude the project, GPS explained. That lot will be rewarded soon.

At the Lusignan Prison, it was reported that the project also includes a vocational school where inmates will undergo training to mitigate recidivism and upscale skillsets. That project is said to be almost completed. Upgrades to the facility also include a female prison which is ahead of schedule. An Infirmary Annex, the construction of the senior officers’ living quarters and overhead water-storage tanks and water- treatment plants were also being built and are operational.

Further, construction works on the new headquarters have commenced. The GPS also stated that works are ongoing in the Holding Bay facility which is being transformed into a trade shop where prisoners will be exposed to programmes such as auto mechanics, joinery, tailoring, and carpentry.