Pecky Dread; Keeping family tradition alive for three decades

By Shervin Belgrave

Waterfalls Magazine – Winston Bradshaw better known by his stage name “Pecky Dread” is a Guyanese Dancehall Artiste who hails from a line of musicians and singers. He has been keeping that tradition alive for three decades now.

Pecky Dread, now age 64, told The Waterfalls on Saturday that he has been performing music since in the early 90s but has only started investing to record his songs within the last decade. He has produced songs called “Jamzone”, “Long way”, “Industry”, “Kartel pun Tar”, “Champagne Party” among others. One of his most popular songs being streamed on YouTube is “This Summer”.

Speaking with this publication, Pecky Dread claimed that in his younger years, he had performed as an artiste both locally and internationally.

“I used to live in America (United States of America (US)), I performed in America, in Trinidad, Suriname and all them place”, the artiste.

According to him, he even had opportunities locally to perform at shows that headlined Jamaican dancehall artistes such as Elephant Man and the group called T.O.K.

Pecky Dread said that he started doing music because he knew that he was born with a musical talent and although it was not much of a profitable venture for him, he pursued it.

“My parents them used to sing, my sister all of them used to sing”, the Guyanese artiste said while explaining that another reason for him persevering for three decades is just to keep that tradition alive.

He noted that in Guyana musical talent is not respected much so in order to continue doing what he loved, he invested his earnings from gold mining to record some of his music and even shoot some videos.

Now 64, Pecky Dread works as security guard and although he is not earning enough, he is still focused on recording more music and even stepping out of his comfort zone of dancehall to perform hip-hop.

One of his most recent Hip-Hop Song is called “Sky Scraper Money” and it is his plan to explore other genres too.

Below is a link of some of Peck Dread’s songs.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=t8B8tXXvM1Y

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=NWu5Fe4w_aw

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Lfq759S0EhU