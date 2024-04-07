National cricketer among suspects accused of stabbing, breaking Tuschen man’s leg

Kaieteur Sports – Police on Saturday confirmed that a Guyanese National Cricketer, is one among four suspects accused of brutally beating a man last Tuesday with a baseball bat at Tuschen, East Bank Essequibo(EBD).

Reports are that they also stabbed the man multiple times about his body and shattered his femur (thigh) bones with the blows. Hospitalised in a serious condition at the West Demerara Regional Hospital is David Junior Dookram, age 50. Speaking with Kaieteur News the victim claimed that he was ambushed by four men, one of them wearing a mask, around 20:30hrs while at a friend’s birthday party. He identified the cricketer as one of his attackers and the other two as acquaintances of his.

Kaieteur News learnt that one of the attackers had lost a weeding machine and believed that Dookram had stolen it. The cricketer who is related to the one of the attackers reportedly accompanied them to confront him. “Them man run the yard one of them start to juk me up and a next one start to lash me up all over and bruk me one foor”, the victim alleged.

Dookram friends alleged that the cricketer is one who stabbed him during the ordeal. The victim continued that while trashing him the men relieved him of a bunch of keys he had on him and fled in a vehicle. Unable to move his friends took him to sthe police station immediately where they filed a report. Dookram before leaving for the Hospital requested that his friends take him to his home to get some stuff. When they arrived his house was opened. Neighbours reportedly told him that some angry men in a car passed by and broke into his home.

“Dem say that lash up his house and suh”, Dookram recalled. His friends assisted in making checks around the house and it was soon discovered that the men carted away Dookram’s weeding machine, his stove and other valuables. After securing his home, Dookram was taken to the West Demerara Regional Hospital where he was admitted and has since undergone multiple surgeries on his leg.

Questioned about the weeding machine the men took away, Dookram claimed that it was a brand new one that he had recently purchased from a store and had never stolen it from anyone. His relatives even provided Kaieteur News with receipts to prove that Dookram had indeed purchased the weeding machine.

Kaieteur News contacted the cricketer for a comment on the allegations being made against him and he denied them. “I never get into no situation with police”, the national cricketer said. Pressed further he added “Assault people bai, I is the cricketer yes but me aint know about that. Me ain’t know about assaulting nobody. I don’t deh pon them thing duh.” The cricketer even denied that he was ever arrested by police or questioned. Kaieteur News, however contacted, Region Three police and they said that the cricketer was arrested as a suspect in the brutal beating of Dookram and placed in the lock-ups. “…He was placed on (station) bail yesterday (Friday) afternoon and was instructed to return today Saturday for further investigations”, Police told Kaieteur News.