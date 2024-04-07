Large wins highlight second night

Gumdac Easter Badminton Tournament 2024…

Kaieteur Sports – The second day of the Guyana Badminton Association (GBA) organised Gumdac Easter Badminton Tournament which unfolded on Friday evening at the National Gymnasium saw comfortable wins being recorded by the majority of the victors.

Among the categories contested were the Men Doubles, Women Doubles and Mixed Doubles. The Tournament concluded on Saturday with the finale in the Women’s Doubles, Men’s Doubles and Mixed Doubles.

Completed results – second night

QF Men Doubles: Avinash Odit/Javid Rahaman defeated Colin Bowry/Jahiem Carmichael: 21-6, 21-13

QF Men Doubles: Nkosi Beaton/Frank Waddell defeated Matthew Klautky/Omkar Persaud: 21-10, 21-10

QF Men Doubles: Marlon Chung/Wenyuan Chen vs William Holder/Jason Khalil: 21-12, 21-14

QF Men Doubles: Akili Haynes/Tyrese Jeffrey defeated Grandison Robinson/Troxley Cutting W/O

Women Doubles Semi-Finals: Priyanna Ramdhani/Mishka Beharry defeated Neveah Eastman/Malia Haley: 21-4, 21-6

Women Doubles Semi-Finals: Ayanna Watson/Shivannie Persaud defeated Alima Eastman/Asiyah Eastman: 21-17, 21-13

QF Mixed Doubles: Akili Haynes/Priyanna Ramdhani defeated Jason Khalil/Ashley Khalil: 21-11, 21-10

QF Mixed Doubles: Wenyuan Chen/Shivannie Persaud defeated Nkosi Beaton/Anna Perreira: 21-17, 15-21, 21-17

QF Mixed Doubles: Tyrese Jeffrey/Ambika Ramraj defeated Frank Waddell/Leshaunte Berkley: 21-14, 21-5

QF Mixed Doubles: Avinash Odit/Mishka Beharry defeated Nikolas Pollard/Alimah Eastman: 21-4, 21-7

Men Doubles Semi-Finals: Akili Haynes/Tyrese Jeffrey defeated AvinashOdit/Javid Rahaman: 20-22, 21-10, 21-7

Men Doubles Semi-Finals: M. Chung/W. Chen defeated N. Beaton/F. Waddell: 21-18, 21-13

Mixed Doubles Semi-Finals:A. Haynes/P. Ramdhani defeated W. Chen/S. Persaud: 21-14, 21-8

Mixed Doubles Semi-Finals: T. Jeffrey/A. Ramraj defeated A. Odit/M. Beharry: 13-21, 22-20, 21-15