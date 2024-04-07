ExxonMobil daily production questionable as company refuses to show auditors oil meters – Former EPA Director

Kaieteur News – Guyana’s daily rate of oil production is now being questioned by former Head of the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA), Dr. Vincent Adams following a revelation by the audit report that ExxonMobil Guyana Limited (EMGL) refused to provide auditors with a map of the metering points on the Liza Destiny Floating Production Storage and Offloading (FPSO) vessel.

Kaieteur News reported on Wednesday that the audit report of Exxon’s US$7.3B expenses, prepared by VHE Consulting (Ramdihal & Haynes Inc., Eclisar Financial, and Vitality Accounting & Consultancy Inc.), revealed that the oil company was requested, but did not provide a schematic showing all metering points on the Destiny Liza FPSO.

The auditors said the schematic would provide a visual representation of the physical flow of production as it is produced onto the FPSO, through the various types of production equipment, and into the storage tanks. Notably, ExxonMobil also refused to provide the raw production data to the audit team. This information is used to create the monthly production data it provides to the Government of Guyana (GoG). ExxonMobil reportedly told the auditors consistently that “production information was outside the scope of the cost recovery audit.”

Dr. Adams an Environmental and Petroleum Engineer, during an Alliance For Change (AFC) press conference on Friday told reporters that response by Exxon was a slap in the face and highlights disrespect for the Guyana government. He explained, “This is not just a resentment of the processes of auditing. This here is a slap in the face, an eye pass for the government of Guyana. These auditors are not working there for themselves, they are working on behalf of the government of Guyana. The government hired them to do their job so when they chase the auditors or prevent them from seeing something they are telling the government you cannot see what we are doing.”

Dr. Adams said it is a norm in other countries for companies being audited to try their best to comply with the requests of auditors to ensure a favourable report is completed, stating the company’s cooperation. On the other hand, the former EPA Head said, “It’s the opposite here in Guyana because of the autocratic ruling that we have. They don’t care about what comes out of that audit and that is what we have here.” He continued, “You cannot prevent an auditor from seeing anything that they ask to see. As a matter of fact, how dare them not (allow auditors) to see the oil meters?”

The Petroleum Engineer was keen to note in his arguments against the company’s response to the auditors that production figures are linked to expenses. He believes that Exxon is taking advantage of the “submissiveness” of government by refusing to show where the oil meters are located on the FPSO.

Dr. Adams said this questions the volume of oil being produced by the Contractor. Furthermore, he noted that skilled Guyanese should be on the FPSOs to ensure readings are correct on the oil meters. To this end, the former EPA Head said it was ridiculous for the government to settle for remote monitoring of daily production rates.

“We always have to have eyes and ears on the ground in these critical operations to see exactly what is going on to make sure that these instruments and equipment are working correctly, they are calibrated in accordance with the calibration schedule and the process how it should be calibrated, so without that we do not know what those numbers are telling us and it’s not only the production numbers alone, its everything else,” he explained. Presently, ExxonMobil is reportedly producing approximately 640,000 barrels of oil per day (bpd) in the Stabroek Block. Guyana is dependent on the operator for production statistics as the country does not have its own independent systems to monitor the daily rate of production. Three FPSOs are now in operation, with more than 11 billion barrels of resources discovered offshore by the company since 2015. Guyana is aiming to produce some 1.2 million bpd by 2027.