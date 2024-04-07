ExxonM took out Guyana’s oil profits for Wales Gas Plant it is not building – Audit Report Reveals

…company deducted pipeline costs before project approved

Kaieteur News – The US$7.3B audit of ExxonMobil Guyana Limited’s (EMGL’s) expenses racked up between 2018 and 2020, has found that the company began deducting Guyana’s oil to fund the controversial Gas-to-Energy (GTE) project, at least two years before it received a permit.

In November 2022, EMGL received an Environmental Permit from the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) to commence construction of a 225 kilometers pipeline. The structure is intended to transport gas from the Liza One and Liza Two fields in the Stabroek Block, to the Wales Development Site, where the government of Guyana is separately pursuing a Natural Gas Liquids (NGL) plant and a power plant to generate 300-megawatts (MW) of electricity.

According to the audit report completed by VHE Consulting (Ramdihal & Haynes Inc., Eclisar Financial, and Vitality Accounting & Consultancy Inc.), ExxonMobil billed Guyana US$2,133,234 or over $426M GYD for costs associated with the gas project. The auditors said, “The Contractor included on the Cost Recovery Statement costs for ground and air surveys, mooring studies, and Contractor and Affiliate labor for the proposed gas-to-power pipeline and onshore NGL plant.”

The report however pointed out that while costs for the pipeline are recoverable; those for the NGL plant are not allowed under the 2016 Production Sharing Agreement (PSA). It explained that the pipelines costs are recoverable since the structure will transport gas to the “Delivery Point” however the NGL plant costs are located past the “Delivery Point”.

“Delivery Point” means, unless otherwise agreed, the point at which title, control and possession of a marketed product under the Agreement transfers from seller or right-holder to buyer. Auditors noted that Section 3.4 of the PSA (Other Costs and Expenses) of Annex C states: Other costs and expenses not covered or dealt with in the provisions of this Section 3 and which are incurred by the Contractor in the conduct of the Petroleum Operations are recoverable subject to the approval of the Minister. They were keen to note that that provision is not applicable, since studies and construction costs of a NGL plant is not considered a Petroleum Operation.

ExxonMobil said it spent at least US$328,146 on studies for the NGL Plant. The auditors explained, “It is possible the Government of Guyana may have agreed that these costs are recoverable in Section 16 of the GTE Heads of Agreement (HOA).” That agreement was signed between government and the Stabroek Block Co-Venturers, Exxon, Hess and CNOOC since June 2022, but was never made public despite commitments for it to be released. Auditors were unable to confirm that the HOA allows the NGL Plant cost to be recovered and informed Exxon to return the costs not agreed to.

ExxonMobil has not made a Final Investment Decision (FID) for the gas pipeline but has said the structure has a US$1B price tag.