Demarco, Hitman, Timeka Marshall to headline One Guyana Concert at Port Kaituma

Waterfalls Magazine – Jamaican Dancehall artiste, Demarco is set to headline the “One Guyana Independence Super Concert”, this May 25 at Port Kaituma, North West District (NWD), Region One.

The much anticipated event is presented by DJ Garwin and Melo Entertainment and made possible by the Ministry of Culture Youth and Sport, Titan Industries Inc. and Legacy Global Entertainment.

Performing alongside the Jamaican singing sensation known for “The Bad Gyal Anthem, Backaz, Puppy Tail” and many other hits will be our very own, Timeka Marshall, “Miss Winie Winie” and Trinidadian Chutney Artiste the “Hitman”- Bring the Fire Water.

All roads will lead to Quincy Place, Port Kaituma for the grand Independence Fete. Music will be provided by Power King and Bullet Sound, Seen Up and DJ Garwin Selector Big Papa.

So if you are looking to party out of town for the Independence Weekend then Quincy Place, Port Kaituma is the place to be. Secure your tickets early for “early bird prices”- $3000 for general admission and $10,000 for VIP.

Tickets go on sale from April 8, at Quincy Bar and Chilcott and Sons located in Port Kaituma.