De gat one law fuh you and another fuh dem big boys!

Kaieteur News – Dem boys seh deh watching de roads these days and it look nuff people decide to slap on some tint pon dem vehicles. You can’t even tell if you’re looking at a car or a mobile cave rolling by.

It’s like a competition to see who could tint their windows blacker than de night sky. If you ask dem why, they’ll tell you it’s fuh “style” or fuh “privacy” but we all know it’s really because dem can get away with it.

But oh no, if you’re driving a lil’ ol’ car and you tint your windows too dark, oh lawd, brace yuhself fuh the traffic police to come down pon you like a ton of bricks! You’ll be asked to remove the tint faster than yuh could say de word.

But dem fancy folks with their fancy cars. Dey rolling around with windows darker than the abyss, but nah, nobody gon’ stop them. Nah, dey too important fuh dat. Dey got places to be, people to see, and deals to make, yuh know?

But wait, there’s more! Now we got these wannabe VIPs blasting sirens and flashing lights like dem is de president or something. Who deh think they are? Dem boys see dem weaving through traffic like Moses parting the Red Sea. But instead of delivering the Ten Commandments, deh probably delivering some pizza or something.

And guess what? Dem boys even heard about dis big businessman not only using sirens but also using trade plates. Like he above de law. Trade plates! Like he’s some international diplomat or something. Man, he probably just selling hot dogs or expired milk. But who cares?

But hey, dis is Guyana, where deh got one law for de lil’ man and another for de big shots. So next time you see a private tinted car zooming by with sirens blaring and trade plates on display just remember, in Guyana, anything goes, as long as you got de connections. Dem boys seh, welcome to de wild, wild west… or should we say, deh wild, wild Guyana!

Talk Half! Leff Half!