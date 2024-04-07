‘Crissy Exotic & Beauty Corner’

By Allyiah Allicock

Waterfall Magazine – After finding it difficult to make ends meet for her and her two sons, Crystal Wayne decided back in 2020 to launch her own business.

The business which she called ‘Crissy Exotic & Beauty Corner’ offers you a variety of natural and beauty care products.

In an exclusive interview with this magazine, Wayne said what inspired her to launch the business is that she is a single mother and was employed as a prisoner officer at the time, and even though she was getting a monthly salary, it could not cover all her expenses. “Yes I was getting a good salary as a prison officer but my bills were more, and so whe

n I decided to start a small business,” she stated.

Wayne said when she first started off, she began selling lashes and lip gloss, but her product line soon expanded when she started making her own hair growth oil, vaseline, soaps, shea butter, and lightening oils.

The young woman explained that she learned to make hair oil and vaseline, from her grandmother who use to make it when she was younger. She added that she began researching as well to improve on the products and that it is how hair oils and vaseline were added to the line of products.

As for the Shea butter, Wayne said following her pregnancy, she noticed spots started appearing on her skin. She decided to research online and discovered the healing properties of Shea butter.

“I did my research on YouTube on what can be used to remove it and that is how I ended up start making my Shea butter,” she recalled. She related also that it was watching numerous videos online she learned how to make the soaps.

Having been in business for four years now, Wayne said the support for her brand has been welcoming and encouraging. She recalled that along her business journey, the only difficulty she experienced was having a suitable pick-up location for customers, but that has since been resolved.

As for the pandemic, however, the young businesswoman said “during the pandemic season the business was very much slow.” Wayne mentioned that having been faced with difficulties; she still kept the faith and saw her business through.

When asked about her long-term goals for ‘Crissy Exotic & Beauty Corner’, the young entrepreneur noted that she wants to see her customer base grow. She also wants to develop her products, increase sales, and open a new location.

While Wayne is making strides in taking her business to the next level, she is of the belief that young entrepreneurs promote economic growth, provide access to goods and services, and help improve the overall standard of living.

She further expressed, “Many entrepreneurs also make a positive impact on their communities, improve their well-being by catering to underserved areas and develop environment-friendly products.”

To see young entrepreneurs grow in our society, she suggested that small business owners add their business to local online platforms, master social media marketing, use locally targeted ads, and get involved in the community as small business owners. “You want to relate with local consumers, be part of the community, and stand out from your competitors. However, knowing how to promote your business locally requires some smart marketing tactics,” she added.

Persons interested in connecting with Wayne’s business can reach her on Tiktok @ Meet Crissy, Facebook @ Meet crissy, or on Instagram at Meet Crissy or Crissy exotic & beauty corner.