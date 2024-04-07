Latest update April 7th, 2024 12:59 AM

Cops arrested man nabbed with ammo, after threatening child mother with gun

Apr 07, 2024 News

The 15 live rounds of AK ammunitions that were found

The 15 live rounds of AK ammunitions that were found

Kaieteur News – A 36-year-old man was arrested by police on Friday, when he was nabbed with 15 live rounds of AK-47 ammunitions at his home in Middle Walk, Buxton, East Coast Demerara (ECD), after he allegedly assaulted and threatened his child mother with a firearm.

A report from police stated that at about 23:45hrs, ranks responded to a report of domestic violence, which related that a woman was allegedly assaulted and threatened by her child father with a gun. It is also alleged that the suspect pointed the gun at the victim when he heard her talking to the police on the phone.

As such, ranks visited a location at Middle Walk, Buxton, where the suspect was contacted. He was told of the offence, cautioned and arrested. Thereafter police conducted a search of the premises, where they found a magazine with 15 live (7.62 × 39) AK rounds of ammunition. Further checks were made for the firearm but the search was unsuccessful. Police said the ammunition was photographed, taken possession of, and transported to the Vigilance Police Station, where it was processed for latent prints and lodged. The suspect is in custody pending further investigations.

