Chase’s Academic keeps clean sheet in 11-goal annihilation of Bushlot

– Bartica, West Ruimveldt also among winners

Kaieteur Sports – Chase’s Academic Foundation, West Ruimveldt, East Ruimveldt, Bartica, Leonora and Dolphin Secondary celebrated victories in the latest third round matches of the 2024 Milo Schools Under-18 Football tournament held yesterday.

Organised by Petra, the tournament entered its third round with an electrifying lineup of matches at both the Ministry of Education (MoE) and Queen’s College (QC) grounds.

In the opening clash, Bartica Secondary faced off against Marian Academy, clinching a 3-1 victory. Ezekiel Baldeo, fresh from a stellar performance in the previous day against South Ruimveldt, secured a brace to aid Bartica’s triumph. Baldeo struck early in the 5th minute, sealing the win, while Rodcliff Adamson and Reizer Reid also contributed with solitary goals.

Tournament favourites, Chase’s Academic Foundation, showcased another dominant display, overpowering Bushlot Secondary. Captain Bryan Wharton spearheaded the charge with a hat trick, adding three goals to his tally. Alongside Wharton, Bevon Hones and Omar Sam each scored twice in the resounding 11-0 victory. Tyrel Walcott, Isaiah Ifill, Dequain Samuels, and Shaquon David also found the net.

Over in match #26, West Ruimveldt Secondary displayed their dominance, claiming a convincing 5-0 win against Yarrowkabra Secondary. Jeremiah Griffith continued his impressive form with two goals, supported by Donovan Welcome and Jamal Fraser who each scored one goal apiece.

At QC, East Ruimveldt Secondary edged past Ann’s Grove 2-1, with goals from Ezekiel Gibson and Jaden Abrams. New Amsterdam Secondary fell to Leonora Secondary 2-1, with D’Lessandro Valenzuela and Keon Grant netting for New Amsterdam. Dolphin Secondary secured their second win, defeating Carmel Secondary 3-0.

The tournament, sponsored by Massy Distribution through the Milo Brand, enjoys support from MVP Sports, Yellow Steel Inc., Ministry of Education, Blue Water Shipping, and the Guyana Football Federation.

Action continues today at both venues with more third-round matches.