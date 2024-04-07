Latest update April 7th, 2024 12:59 AM

Guyana's largest selling daily and New York's most popular weekly

Latest News

Chase’s Academic keeps clean sheet in 11-goal annihilation of Bushlot

Apr 07, 2024 Sports

West Ruimveldt’s Jamal Fraser (no.19) on the move against Yarrowkabra Secondary at MoE Ground

West Ruimveldt’s Jamal Fraser (no.19) on the move against Yarrowkabra Secondary at MoE Ground

– Bartica, West Ruimveldt also among winners

Kaieteur Sports – Chase’s Academic Foundation, West Ruimveldt, East Ruimveldt, Bartica, Leonora and Dolphin Secondary celebrated victories in the latest third round matches of the 2024 Milo Schools Under-18 Football tournament held yesterday.

Organised by Petra, the tournament entered its third round with an electrifying lineup of matches at both the Ministry of Education (MoE) and Queen’s College (QC) grounds.

In the opening clash, Bartica Secondary faced off against Marian Academy, clinching a 3-1 victory. Ezekiel Baldeo, fresh from a stellar performance in the previous day against South Ruimveldt, secured a brace to aid Bartica’s triumph. Baldeo struck early in the 5th minute, sealing the win, while Rodcliff Adamson and Reizer Reid also contributed with solitary goals.

More action between West Ruimveldt and Yarrowkabra on Saturday.

More action between West Ruimveldt and Yarrowkabra on Saturday.

Tournament favourites, Chase’s Academic Foundation, showcased another dominant display, overpowering Bushlot Secondary. Captain Bryan Wharton spearheaded the charge with a hat trick, adding three goals to his tally. Alongside Wharton, Bevon Hones and Omar Sam each scored twice in the resounding 11-0 victory. Tyrel Walcott, Isaiah Ifill, Dequain Samuels, and Shaquon David also found the net.

Chase’s Academic goal scorers (from left) Duquain Samuels, Bryan Wharton, Tyrel Walcott,Omar Sam, Shaquon David, Isaiah Ifill and Bevon Jones

Chase’s Academic goal scorers (from left) Duquain Samuels, Bryan Wharton, Tyrel Walcott,Omar Sam, Shaquon David, Isaiah Ifill and Bevon Jones

Over in match #26, West Ruimveldt Secondary displayed their dominance, claiming a convincing 5-0 win against Yarrowkabra Secondary. Jeremiah Griffith continued his impressive form with two goals, supported by Donovan Welcome and Jamal Fraser who each scored one goal apiece.

At QC, East Ruimveldt Secondary edged past Ann’s Grove 2-1, with goals from Ezekiel Gibson and Jaden Abrams. New Amsterdam Secondary fell to Leonora Secondary 2-1, with D’Lessandro Valenzuela and Keon Grant netting for New Amsterdam. Dolphin Secondary secured their second win, defeating Carmel Secondary 3-0.

The tournament, sponsored by Massy Distribution through the Milo Brand, enjoys support from MVP Sports, Yellow Steel Inc., Ministry of Education, Blue Water Shipping, and the Guyana Football Federation.

Action continues today at both venues with more third-round matches.

Similar Articles

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

The Glenn Lall Show | April. 05th, 2024

Follow on Tik Tok @Glennlall

SHOULD JAGDEO STILL BE SITTING IN THAT CHAIR?

THE BLUNT OF THE DAY

Sports

Chase’s Academic keeps clean sheet in 11-goal annihilation of Bushlot

Chase’s Academic keeps clean sheet in 11-goal annihilation of...

Apr 07, 2024

– Bartica, West Ruimveldt also among winners Kaieteur Sports – Chase’s Academic Foundation, West Ruimveldt, East Ruimveldt, Bartica, Leonora and Dolphin Secondary celebrated victories...
Read More
International athletes put on strong show on opening day

International athletes put on strong show on...

Apr 07, 2024

Sylus Tyndall named as replacement for injured Nandu

Sylus Tyndall named as replacement for injured...

Apr 07, 2024

National cricketer among suspects accused of stabbing, breaking Tuschen man’s leg

National cricketer among suspects accused of...

Apr 07, 2024

Large wins highlight second night

Large wins highlight second night

Apr 07, 2024

Lusignan A, B & Enmore triumph in ECCB/Aidan’s Inc. T20 Tourney

Lusignan A, B & Enmore triumph in...

Apr 07, 2024

Features/Columnists

Publisher’s Note

Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]