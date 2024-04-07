AI holds potential to transform education sector in Guyana – Service Expert

Kaieteur News – In the ever-evolving landscape of technology, Artificial Intelligence (AI) has emerged as a transformative force, reshaping the way people live, work, and learn.

As the Caribbean region stands on the cusp of the fourth industrial revolution, Guyana has a unique opportunity to harness the power of AI to revolutionize its education system and prepare the next generation for the challenges and opportunities of the future.

To unlock the full potential of AI in education, Camille’s Academy Inc- a leading private school in Guyana collaborated with AI expert, Nick Brown to host the first ever Caribbean AI4Education Conference in Guyana.

The conference slated to take place on April 25-26 in Georgetown, Guyana at the Princess Ramada, will be hosted in association with the AI4Dev Showcase. The landmark event will bring together educators, technologists, policymakers, and students to explore the latest advancements in AI-powered education and co-create innovative solutions to the region’s most pressing educational challenges.

In an interview with Kaieteur News Brown explained that over the course of two days, attendees will have the opportunity to discover more than 50 cutting-edge tools and technologies, from ChatGPT and Bard to Otter.ai and Brilliant AI.

He explained that by attending the Caribbean AI4Education Conference 2024, Guyanese educators and students can position them at the forefront of the education revolution, embracing the transformative power of AI and preparing for the challenges and opportunities of the future.

“ It’s time to redefine the boundaries of what’s possible in education and pave the way for a smarter, more inclusive, and more sustainable Caribbean.”

“Workshops, keynotes, and networking sessions will empower educators to integrate these tools seamlessly into their classrooms, while students will be inspired to harness the power of AI to shape their own educational journeys and unlock their full potential,” Brown added.

He noted that while AI, at its core, is the ability of machines to mimic human intelligence, learning, and problem-solving, it’s not a new concept, but rather an evolution of technologies like machine learning algorithms and data science.

“What makes AI so exciting is its potential to enhance and personalize the learning experience for students, empowering them to achieve their academic goals with greater efficiency and success…One of the most promising applications of AI in education is the development of intelligent tutoring systems.

According to the AI expert, the technology offers high-powered tools that can provide tailored, one-on-one instruction, adapting to the unique learning styles and paces of each student.

“Imagine a world where every child has a virtual tutor, always available to guide them through challenging concepts, offer personalized feedback, and unlock their full potential,” he said.

Beyond tutoring, Brown told Kaieteur News that AI can also revolutionize the way educators approach lesson planning, content delivery, and assessment.

“AI-powered platforms can analyse student performance data, identify knowledge gaps, and suggest targeted interventions, allowing teachers to optimize their instruction and ensure that no student is left behind,” Brown said.

He continued: “The benefits of AI in education extend far beyond the classroom. AI-driven tools like ChatGPT, Bard, and Bing can help students research, write, and organize their thoughts, freeing up valuable time for deeper learning and exploration. Similarly, AI-powered virtual assistants like Claude can serve as personal study aides, offering guidance on complex topics and helping students to better understand and retain information.

However, the expert emphasized that the integration of AI in education is not without its challenges. It’s crucial that students and educators alike understand the limitations and safe parameters of these technologies, ensuring that they enhance, rather than detract from, the learning experience.”

He noted that Rote memorization and easily-cheated assignments should be replaced with a focus on developing critical thinking, problem-solving, and collaboration skills – the true foundations for success in the 21st century. For more about the conference persons can visit https://www.AI4EduCarib.com.