Vagrant stabbed to death

Apr 06, 2024

Kaieteur News – A 49-year-old vagrant was on Thursday night found stabbed to death at Water and Holmes Streets, Georgetown.

Police identified him as Edward Bramnarine, better known as Eddy. A female vendor had reportedly found him dead around 23:30 hrs while walking home. Police said that the woman who knew the man for 18 years now spotted him lying motionless and bleeding from a wound to his left side chest. She immediately called for an ambulance and when it arrived, a doctor on board pronounced the man dead at the scene.  Detectives were called in and they described the wound seen to his left side chest as a stab wound. They noted too that there was also a cut to his right wrist.

Investigations are ongoing.

