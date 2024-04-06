Vagrant stabbed to death

Latest update April 6th, 2024 12:59 AM
Apr 06, 2024 News
Kaieteur News – A 49-year-old vagrant was on Thursday night found stabbed to death at Water and Holmes Streets, Georgetown.
Police identified him as Edward Bramnarine, better known as Eddy. A female vendor had reportedly found him dead around 23:30 hrs while walking home. Police said that the woman who knew the man for 18 years now spotted him lying motionless and bleeding from a wound to his left side chest. She immediately called for an ambulance and when it arrived, a doctor on board pronounced the man dead at the scene. Detectives were called in and they described the wound seen to his left side chest as a stab wound. They noted too that there was also a cut to his right wrist.
Investigations are ongoing.
SHOULD JAGDEO STILL BE SITTING IN THAT CHAIR?
Apr 06, 2024– Action commences today at the National Aquatic Centre Kaieteur Sports – Some of the best names in CrossFit are set to descend on Guyana for the Kares CrossFit Caribbean Championships,...
Apr 06, 2024
Apr 06, 2024
Apr 06, 2024
Apr 06, 2024
Apr 06, 2024
Kaieteur News – No foreigner can fix GPL. We tried that in the past with IDB support; we tried that in the past with... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders Kaieteur News – In the face of escalating global environmental challenges, water scarcity and... more
Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]