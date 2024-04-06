Latest update April 6th, 2024 12:59 AM

Guyana's largest selling daily and New York's most popular weekly

Latest News

Two teachers dead, baby, others survive

Apr 06, 2024 News

– as GDF boat collides with civilian vessel

Kaieteur News – A three-month old baby and its aunt survived a boat accident in the Moruca River, that claimed the lives of two teachers on board, including the child’s mother.

Dead, Adrian Thomas

Dead, Adrian Thomas

The incident which occurred around 06:30hrs on Friday morning involved a Guyana Defense Force (GDF) Coast Guard vessel and a civilian boat. The GDF Coast Guard Radar Craft RC 17, was under the command of a Sergeant, assisted by two other ranks, while the civilian boat carried four passengers. According to a statement from the Guyana Police Force, “The Coast Guard vessel was at the time en route to Santa Rosa but collided with a civilian boat with four  occupants, whilst negotiating a turn. Two of the passengers have been presumed dead and the other two suffered injuries,” the statement read.

Information received confirmed that the Coast Guard Vessel suffered damages and is currently at the army Base in the Pomeroon River. All of the victims were escorted to Charity and further to the Hospital for diagnosis and treatment.  The GDF said their staff have not reported any injuries and the Guyana Police Force have singe launched an investigation into the deaths of the passengers. “The Chief-of-Staff of the Defence Staff, Brigadier Omar Khan, Officers and Ranks extend sincere condolences to the families and loved ones affected by this tragic incident. Our thoughts are with them during this difficult time,” the statement added.

For its part, the Ministry of Education expressed condolences to the families of the deceased saying it is “deeply saddened to learn of the tragic deaths of the two teachers. “Our hearts go out to their families, friends, and the entire educational community affected by this devastating loss. We offer our sincerest condolences during this difficult time.”

Similar Articles

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

The Glenn Lall Show | April. 05th, 2024

Follow on Tik Tok @Glennlall

SHOULD JAGDEO STILL BE SITTING IN THAT CHAIR?

THE BLUNT OF THE DAY

Sports

Judges not overwhelmed as elite CrossFit athletes descend on Guyana

Judges not overwhelmed as elite CrossFit athletes descend on Guyana

Apr 06, 2024

– Action commences today at the National Aquatic Centre Kaieteur Sports – Some of the best names in CrossFit are set to descend on Guyana for the Kares CrossFit Caribbean Championships,...
Read More
Petra/Milo Schools U18 Football 3rd round commences today

Petra/Milo Schools U18 Football 3rd round...

Apr 06, 2024

Demerara, Essequibo Kick start first round on April 7

Demerara, Essequibo Kick start first round on...

Apr 06, 2024

Team CAMS Revs up with 10 Drivers for GMRSC’s First Circuit Racing Event

Team CAMS Revs up with 10 Drivers for...

Apr 06, 2024

Colours Boutique rewards Guinness ‘Greatness of the Streets’ MVP

Colours Boutique rewards Guinness ‘Greatness of...

Apr 06, 2024

Belladrum Secondary School Students Engage in Practical Golf Session at Lusignan Golf Club

Belladrum Secondary School Students Engage in...

Apr 06, 2024

Features/Columnists

Publisher’s Note

Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]