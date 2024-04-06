Two teachers dead, baby, others survive

– as GDF boat collides with civilian vessel

Kaieteur News – A three-month old baby and its aunt survived a boat accident in the Moruca River, that claimed the lives of two teachers on board, including the child’s mother.

The incident which occurred around 06:30hrs on Friday morning involved a Guyana Defense Force (GDF) Coast Guard vessel and a civilian boat. The GDF Coast Guard Radar Craft RC 17, was under the command of a Sergeant, assisted by two other ranks, while the civilian boat carried four passengers. According to a statement from the Guyana Police Force, “The Coast Guard vessel was at the time en route to Santa Rosa but collided with a civilian boat with four occupants, whilst negotiating a turn. Two of the passengers have been presumed dead and the other two suffered injuries,” the statement read.

Information received confirmed that the Coast Guard Vessel suffered damages and is currently at the army Base in the Pomeroon River. All of the victims were escorted to Charity and further to the Hospital for diagnosis and treatment. The GDF said their staff have not reported any injuries and the Guyana Police Force have singe launched an investigation into the deaths of the passengers. “The Chief-of-Staff of the Defence Staff, Brigadier Omar Khan, Officers and Ranks extend sincere condolences to the families and loved ones affected by this tragic incident. Our thoughts are with them during this difficult time,” the statement added.

For its part, the Ministry of Education expressed condolences to the families of the deceased saying it is “deeply saddened to learn of the tragic deaths of the two teachers. “Our hearts go out to their families, friends, and the entire educational community affected by this devastating loss. We offer our sincerest condolences during this difficult time.”