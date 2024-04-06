Thief begs Magistrate to spend birthday out of jail

Kaieteur News – A 24-year-old man while appearing at the Georgetown Magistrates’ Courts on Friday to answer to a charge of attempt to commit a felony against a woman, pleaded with the court to not send him to jail because of his upcoming birthday sometime this month.

Daniel Williams appeared before Senior Magistrate Clive Nurse, where the charge of attempt to commit a felony was read to him. The prosecutor stated to the court that Williams and the victim are known to each other, however they are not friends. It was related that the victim, operates a small business, which is situated a house away from where Williams resides. On April 2, 2024 at about 20:10hrs, the victim closed her shop and went out. While driving off, she reportedly saw Williams riding behind her. As she approached a traffic light at Mandela Avenue Georgetown, he signaled for her to stop. Williams also stopped alongside the vehicle.

He then proceeded to pull a knife out of his waist and continuously hit the window of the motorcar, while pulling the handle of the car door in order to get it opened. The victim managed to drive away and a report was subsequently filed, and Williams was later arrested and placed in custody, hence the charge before the court.

Williams entered a guilty plea to the said charge. The magistrate then asked the reason for him pulling up to the defendant and he said: “I just wanted to see her.” Williams told the court that he looks out for the victim. He said, “I did just looking out fuh she.” Amid his claims, he also pleaded with the magistrate not to send him to jail, due to his birthday that is coming up sometime later this month. The magistrate requested a probation report on Williams before sentencing is imposed. As such, the court case was adjourned to April 19, 2024.