Petra/Milo Schools U18 Football 3rd round commences today

Kaieteur Sports – The 2024 Milo Schools Under-18 Football tournament, expertly organised by Petra, strides confidently into its third round of intense competition today, hosted at both the Ministry of Education (MoE) and Queen’s College (QC) grounds.

Excitement mounts as two thrilling tripleheaders are set to kick off at these venues. Chase’s Academic Foundation will lead the charge against Bush Lot Secondary in the opener at MoE. Following closely, West Ruimveldt will clash with Yarrowkabra Secondary in what promises to be a riveting match #26, while Carmel Secondary prepares to face off against Dolphin Secondary in another compelling showdown.

Simultaneously, QC will host another lineup of enthralling matches. Marian Academy is geared up to test their skills against Bartica Secondary, while New Amsterdam (Multilateral) Secondary braces for a challenging encounter with Leonora Secondary. Ann’s Grove is poised to take on East Ruimveldt Secondary in what could be a gripping final match of the day.

In the current standings, Chase’s Academic Foundation, Waramuri Top, and West Ruimveldt stand undefeated, each boasting two wins from as many games. Their impressive performances have positioned them ahead on points as the tournament progresses into the third round.

Waramuri Top and West Ruimveldt Secondary particularly stand out as dominant forces, demonstrating stellar performances on the field. West Ruimveldt delivered a commanding 7-1 victory over New Central at QC, while Waramuri Top displayed their prowess with a resounding 7-0 win against Hopetown Secondary in an earlier match.

Meanwhile, previously postponed second round match between Bartica Secondary and South Ruimveldt Secondary was contested yesterday, eventually ended in a 2-2 draw. South Ruimveldt did well to salvage the draw, after being 2-1 at the end of the first half. Devonta Gaim (49’) goal created an equalizer for South, setting the tone for some gripping action today.

Third round action also continues tomorrow with six more exciting matches.

The tournament is sponsored by Massy Distribution through the Milo Brand, and is also supported by MVP Sports, Ministry of Education, Aqua Waters and the Guyana Football Federation.