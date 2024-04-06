Over 25,000 Bachelor’s Adventure residents to benefit from new $1.9B treatment plant

Kaieteur News – Over 25,000 residents from Coldingen to Nabaclis along the East Coast corridor will soon receive an enhanced level of water quality and service, as works progress on the new $1.9 billion water treatment plant at Bachelor’s Adventure.

The plant which is 30 percent complete is being constructed by Sigma Engineers Limited and is scheduled to finish by December. The treatment plant is being financed by the government’s $40 billion Coastal Water Treatment Infrastructure Programme (CWTIP).

The CWTIP is currently constructing seven new large water treatment plants, and 15 small plants, upgrading twelve existing plants and installing 200 KM of transmission mains to improve water quality, continuity of service, and level of service in Regions Two, Three, Four, Five and Six. During site inspections of the treatment plants on Thursday, Minister of Housing and Water, Collin Croal, emphasised that Guyana is on track to increase treated water coverage to 90 percent on the coast by the end of 2025, with all the investments in the water sector.

“We are working assiduously to ensure that we meet this target…In addition to all of these activities, several coastland wells are being drilled to supplement the treatment plants,” Minister Croal stressed. He noted that several wells along the coastland are being drilled to supplement the treatment plants. Contracts for four of the six lots valued at $1.05 billion were also awarded to four local contractors for the construction of 28 KM new transmission mains from the Bachelor’s Adventure treatment plant to residents between Coldingen and Nabaclis. These works will start this month and are expected to be completed in September 2024. Meanwhile, over 5,000 residents south of the railway embankment from Goedverwagting to Better Hope are receiving a better level of service and water quality, with upgrades being undertaken on the $110 million treatment plant at Sparendaam.

In the last quarter of 2023, Compass Industrial Services installed a new in-line filter, upgrading the plant to produce five million litres per day (MLD). This is Guyana’s second-in-line filter to be commissioned reducing the initial cost of water treatment for small communities. Additionally, works are also advancing on the treatment plants at Cummings Lodge and Caledonia, which will service over 37,000 residents. Performance testing of the plants is conducted every two weeks which continues to yield excellent water quality, according to GWI’s laboratory test results. (DPI)