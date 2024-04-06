No charges for teen accused of killing primary school boy

Kaieteur News – The parents of the late 11-year-old Mark Harrypaul have threatened to picket the Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP), it advised that no charge should be laid against the teen allegedly responsible for the death of their son.

Speaking with Kaieteur News on Friday, the dead child’s father, Roy Harrypaul said, “Tuesday, we planning fuh do a protest in front of the primary school, we planning to hold a protest there first and then the other day, we planning to go in front of the DPP”.

The younger Harrypaul, a former student of the Strathspey Primary School located on the East Coast Demerara (ECD), reportedly died from a fractured skull on November 27, 2023, just hours after a 14-year-old boy from the Buxton Secondary School allegedly slammed a metal gate into his head. Reports in the media are that the alleged perpetrator was described as a school bully and on the day in question, he visited the Strathspey Primary School between 14:30hrs and 15:00hrs. While there he allegedly pulled away Harrypaul’s rag and the young child chased after him.

Harrypaul’s mother had claimed that she was informed that during the chase, the teen slammed the gate into her son’s head. He was reportedly knocked unconscious and was treated at the school. Instead of taking him to a hospital, Harrypaul was sent home to rest. He reportedly walked one mile to his home in Vigilance North, ECD where told his mother what had transpired.

He reportedly complained of having a headache and his mother gave him a painkiller and he went to bed. Around 20:00hrs, she decided to wake him up for dinner but he was unresponsive and convulsing. He was rushed to the Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation where he died while receiving treatment. An investigation was launched since then and it was only last week police decided to close the case after the DPP advised police not the charge the teen.

Harrypaul’s father said that the investigators called them into the police station to inform them the alleged perpetrator will not be charged and that it was recommended that he undergoes counseling sessions. Harrypaul’s parents said that they are not satisfied with the decision and will continue to publicly demand justice.