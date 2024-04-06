Man gets bail on larceny charge

Kaieteur News – A 55-year-old construction worker was granted bail in the sum of $50,000, after he appeared at the Georgetown Magistrates’ Court to answer a charge that alleged he broke into a woman’s house and stole a quantity of items.

Leon Brown made his first court appearance before Senior Magistrate Clive Nurse, where the break-and-enter-and-larceny charge was read to him. He pleaded not guilty to the charge that alleged, he between March 31, 2024 and April 2, 2024, at Middle Road, La Penitence, Georgetown, while in the company of others, broke into and entered the home of Rhandan Singh, stealing a quantity of cement valued $102,000, 192 steel rods valued $93,000, six plywood valued $28,000, 12 aluminium windows valued $193,000 and 120 docks valued $120,000, total value being $536,000.

Notably, the prosecutor did not object to bail, however he requested that if bail is to be granted it should be at a substantial amount. As such, bail was granted to Brown in the sum of $50,000. He is scheduled to return to court on May 3, 2024.