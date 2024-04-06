Labourer remanded for attempted murder

Latest update April 6th, 2024 12:59 AM
Apr 06, 2024 Court Stories, Features / Columnists, News
Kaieteur News – A 37-year-old labourer was on Thursday charged and remanded to prison for the attempted murder of Miner, Jonathan Singh on Tuesday at Queenstown, Essequibo Coast.
Joel Benjamin of Queenstown, Essequibo Coast made his first court appearance before Magistrate Tamieka Clarke at the Suddie Magistrate’s Court, where the charge was read to him. Benjamin was charged with the offence of attempt to commit murder, contrary to section 103 (c) of the Criminal Law Offences Act, Chapter 8:01.
The prosecutor objected to bail, and the accused was remanded to prison. The matter was adjourned to April 25, 2024 for disclosure of statements.
