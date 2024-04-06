Judges not overwhelmed as elite CrossFit athletes descend on Guyana

– Action commences today at the National Aquatic Centre

Kaieteur Sports – Some of the best names in CrossFit are set to descend on Guyana for the Kares CrossFit Caribbean Championships, which will be held on April 6 and 7.

The judges in charge of ensuring those athletes correctly perform all of the rigours of the tasking are not overwhelmed by the presence of top-tier athletes on show, as they have spent years becoming best qualified and prepared for the event.

One of the Judges, Lee Fung-A-Fat, is motivated by his role as he believes the event will further showcase Guyana’s ability to host major CrossFit events in the future.

Fung-A-Fat indicated they have prepared through an in-depth course, and while these athletes are very experienced, they are more than equipped to ensure the event maintains high judging standards.

This year’s event has already attracted the attention of top athletes from the Netherlands, the United States of America, the United Kingdom, Trinidad and Tobago, Barbados, Suriname, Bahamas and French Guiana, and interest from Dubai.

By attracting high-calibre athletes, Kares CrossFit has collaborated with Competition Corner, a dynamic registration, planning, and scoring software built for Functional Fitness and Weightlifting competitions globally.

In August-September, the Kares CrossFit Caribbean Championship aims to host a scaled event in Trinidad and Tobago, while the 2025 edition of its main event is headed to the United Kingdom.

On April 6, athletes will head to the National Aquatic Centre at Lilliendaal for a series of workouts, and they will return to action on April 7 on the National Park tarmac from 11:00h.

General admission is G$1,000, while VIP tickets cost G$7,000 each.