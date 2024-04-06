Granny jailed for ‘coke’, fined $17M

Latest update April 6th, 2024 12:59 AM
Apr 06, 2024 Court Stories, Features / Columnists, News
Kaieteur News – Sixty-four-year-old Lena Narine also known as ‘Aunty Lena’ was on Friday sentenced to five years in jail and fined $17,100,000 after some 11.4 kilograms (kg) of cocaine was found in her possession for the purpose of trafficking.
According to the Custom Anti-Narcotics Unit (CANU), Narine appeared before Magistrate Rhondell Weever at the Georgetown Magistrates’ Court, where she was found guilty in relation to the offence of trafficking in narcotics to wit 11.4 kg of cocaine.
CANU said the woman is currently on High Court bail in relation to a separate case where she was found with 1.050kg of cocaine in January 2023. Reports state that during January 2023 CANU ranks conducted an operation at a house at Lot 295 Shantiniketan Street, Prashad Nagar, Georgetown which was said to be owned by Narine.
During the search, a parcel containing a quantity of whitish, powdery substance suspected to be cocaine was discovered in a room where another suspect was sleeping. As a result, the other suspects, along with the suspected narcotics, were escorted to CANU Headquarters where it was tested and weighed. The substance tested positive for cocaine and its weight amounted to 1.050 kg. CANU in their release had said that the narcotics had an approximate street value of $1.1 million.
SHOULD JAGDEO STILL BE SITTING IN THAT CHAIR?
Apr 06, 2024– Action commences today at the National Aquatic Centre Kaieteur Sports – Some of the best names in CrossFit are set to descend on Guyana for the Kares CrossFit Caribbean Championships,...
Apr 06, 2024
Apr 06, 2024
Apr 06, 2024
Apr 06, 2024
Apr 06, 2024
Kaieteur News – No foreigner can fix GPL. We tried that in the past with IDB support; we tried that in the past with... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders Kaieteur News – In the face of escalating global environmental challenges, water scarcity and... more
Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]