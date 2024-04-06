Granny jailed for ‘coke’, fined $17M

Kaieteur News – Sixty-four-year-old Lena Narine also known as ‘Aunty Lena’ was on Friday sentenced to five years in jail and fined $17,100,000 after some 11.4 kilograms (kg) of cocaine was found in her possession for the purpose of trafficking.

According to the Custom Anti-Narcotics Unit (CANU), Narine appeared before Magistrate Rhondell Weever at the Georgetown Magistrates’ Court, where she was found guilty in relation to the offence of trafficking in narcotics to wit 11.4 kg of cocaine.

CANU said the woman is currently on High Court bail in relation to a separate case where she was found with 1.050kg of cocaine in January 2023. Reports state that during January 2023 CANU ranks conducted an operation at a house at Lot 295 Shantiniketan Street, Prashad Nagar, Georgetown which was said to be owned by Narine.

During the search, a parcel containing a quantity of whitish, powdery substance suspected to be cocaine was discovered in a room where another suspect was sleeping. As a result, the other suspects, along with the suspected narcotics, were escorted to CANU Headquarters where it was tested and weighed. The substance tested positive for cocaine and its weight amounted to 1.050 kg. CANU in their release had said that the narcotics had an approximate street value of $1.1 million.