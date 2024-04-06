Enjoy de blackouts!

Kaieteur News – Oh, the irony of it all! Guyana, is now the fastest-growing economy in the world. But yet we find ourselves literally stumbling in the dark… Yes, we’re talking about those power outages, which we does call blackouts, plaguing our beloved land.

But dem boys seh opportunity lies in the darkness. If you know what ah mean!

So let us embrace the blackout blues with open arms. Think of it as a forced vacation from the glare of smartphone and television screens and the hum of appliances. No more mindlessly scrolling through social media or binge-watching Netflix. It’s time to rediscover the lost art of conversation! Gather your loved ones around a flickering candle or kero lamp and engage in some good old-fashioned chit-chat. Who knows, you might even learn something new about each other.

Guyanese like talk jumbie story. Blackouts is a nice time to talk jumbie stories. Yuh gan see how quick dem children gan ketch dem bed.

With power in short supply, it’s high time we brushed up on our survival skills. Kero sales can hit the roof and so too will the price of candles and batteries. And if the house feeling hot, think about pitching a tent in yuh backyard! Spend the night under the stars and with the mosquitoes. It’s a perfect opportunity to reconnect with nature. So, my fellow Guyanese, let’s embrace these blackouts with open arms and make the most of our time in the dark. Who knows, we might just discover a newfound appreciation for the simpler things in life. After all, in the darkest of nights, we often find the brightest of stars.

Talk Half! Leff Half!