Demerara, Essequibo Kick start first round on April 7

GCB Women’s U19 T20 Inter-county

Kaieteur Sports – The Guyana Cricket Board (GCB), Women’s Inter-county T20 tournament, bowls off this Sunday at the Malteenoes Sports Club Ground with Demerara and Essequibo facing off.

Tomorrow’s opener will be followed by the second round, set for Monday April 8, a showdown between Essequibo and Berbice. The final round bowls off on Tuesday April 9 with Demerara squaring off against Berbice.

The tourney features a number of talented young women the likes of; Tilleya Madramootoo, Realeanna Grimmond, Niya Latchman, Naomi Barkoye, Tricia Hardat, Laurene Williams and others will be on show representing their respective county teams.

All three rounds will be played at the Malteenoes Sports Club Ground, with start a start time of 13:30h daily.

Berbice U19 Team – Crystal Durant, Trisha Hardat (V/C), Daniela Hicks, Kaina Leitch, Denellie Lindee, Darshanie Subramanie, Tiea Isaacs, Renata Liverpool, Danellie Manns, Lakshmi Mahadeo, Realeanna Grimmond (C) Jamie Campbell, Jade Campbell and Tenicia Solomon

Demerara U19 Team – Naomi Barkoye ( C), Tilleya Madramootoo (VC), Niya Latchman, Chelsea Latiff, Areah Ally, Aneesha Chetram, Ceara Barkoye, Rachel Sukhai, Areefa Khan, Cassidy Singh, Rachael Joseph, Abigail Benjamin, Mahandevi Dass, Shanaya Macy, Aaliyah Clarke, Rebekah Joseph, Tamica Simon and Shoba Harrinarine

Essequibo U19 Team – Thalia Hack, Laurene Williams ( C), Jayara Rodrigues, Kitania Roberts, Tremaine Marks, Ashanna Mohamed, Brianna Samaroo, Ashanti Mohamed, Qzel Sampson, Shonette Belgrave, Latoya Williams, Aliah DaSilva, Ansia Mangra, Roxanne Hendricks, Keliaha Fredricks, Neesa Samuels.