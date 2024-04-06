Colours Boutique rewards Guinness ‘Greatness of the Streets’ MVP

Kaieteur Sports – Bevney Mark, the most valuable player (MVP) of the recently concluded Guinness ‘Greatest of the Streets’ Georgetown Championship, was officially presented with a pair of football boots by Colours Boutique on Wednesday for his exploits during the tournament.

Mark was pivotal in Laing Avenue winning the championship for the first time in their history following a 2-1 victory over former champion North Ruimveldt in the final at the National Park tarmac, Thomas Lands.

Speaking at the simple but significant presentation held at the Colours Boutique Robb Street location, Mark expressed delight in receiving the pair of shoes and winning the prestigious championship, adding, “It’s [the tournament] a great impact in the community for the young ones coming up and the supporters. For me, they know I do play good football, so they are depending on me.”

The soft-spoken forward stated that the team will continue to train and prepare for the impending national championships, disclosing, “Well, we are not waiting; we have a church yard, and the boss does allow us to have a night session, so the same thing we do in the Guinness is the same thing we do among ourselves.”

According to Mark, the event was a wonderful initiative, and the team, following their victory, donated a portion of their winnings to the community. He explained, “We invested in the community, so we separated and took a couple of youths, bought kites, and took them out on the field, and they feel very grateful about it.”.

Meanwhile, Terrence Nero, captain of Laing Avenue, said, “It feels great, especially to me, my players, and also the community. It gives us that extra boost to elevate and go and win more in the years to come, or the future, as you may say. Also, it gives us a little more recognition in the community and with other players and teams out there. We know that it will be harder for us going forward because the bigger teams and the underdogs, as they would call them, will be gunning for us, but we will be prepared.”

Queried about the reception afforded to the team by the community following their victory, Nero disclosed, “I can’t explain that; it was so nice to know the entire community supported us throughout everything, and we had a very good turnout in terms of support. For the youths out there, we are like idols to them because ever since we won, they are like we are next and we are going to take your place. I feel very nice to hear that from the youths coming up under us.”

Probed if the camaraderie and overall social cohesion within the community have been strengthened since their triumph, he disclosed, “I believe so because it has already started because, eleven years after we won the Guinness of the Streets, we are getting a lot of opportunities and people are asking what you guys need and those things and if we need any help.”

According to Nero, “I would like to say that it’s a very good job they’re doing, and I hope that they keep it up. Let it be bigger so that more teams will be recognized. All we know is that when football comes, especially this, the youths out there keep themselves out of trouble, and it keeps a lot of togetherness with them in the sport. I would hope and pray that banks continue doing what they are doing, which is doing a very great job, especially for the youth, and I expect them to continue.”

Asked about the team’s objective for the impending national championship, he said, “We will be training to get even better, working harder to keep our fitness in so that we can become the national champs.”