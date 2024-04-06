‘Coke’ seller remanded

Kaieteur News – A 42-year-old construction worker was remanded to prison on Friday, when he appeared at the Georgetown Magistrates’ Court charged with possession of narcotics for the purpose of trafficking.

He was nabbed with cocaine at James Street, Albouystown, Georgetown. Hindat Dookie, who claims he has no fixed address but resides in the vicinity of James Street Albouystown, made his first court appearance before Senior Magistrate Clive Nurse, where the charge was read to him. The charge stated that on April 2, 2024 at James Street, Albouystown, Georgetown, Dookie had in his possession 12 grams of cocaine, for the purpose of trafficking. He pleaded not guilty to the charge.

The prosecutor objected to bail on the grounds that the accused does not have a fixed place of abode, which can pose as a difficulty in locating him on his required date for trial. It was also revealed by the prosecutor, that prior to the present offence, Dookie was charged with an offence of similar nature, which resulted in him serving time in prison. Given the facts presented in court, Magistrate Nurse remanded Dookie to prison. He is scheduled to return to court on May 3, 2024.