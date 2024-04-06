‘Coke’ seller remanded

Latest update April 6th, 2024 12:59 AM
Apr 06, 2024 Court Stories, Features / Columnists, News
Kaieteur News – A 42-year-old construction worker was remanded to prison on Friday, when he appeared at the Georgetown Magistrates’ Court charged with possession of narcotics for the purpose of trafficking.
He was nabbed with cocaine at James Street, Albouystown, Georgetown. Hindat Dookie, who claims he has no fixed address but resides in the vicinity of James Street Albouystown, made his first court appearance before Senior Magistrate Clive Nurse, where the charge was read to him. The charge stated that on April 2, 2024 at James Street, Albouystown, Georgetown, Dookie had in his possession 12 grams of cocaine, for the purpose of trafficking. He pleaded not guilty to the charge.
The prosecutor objected to bail on the grounds that the accused does not have a fixed place of abode, which can pose as a difficulty in locating him on his required date for trial. It was also revealed by the prosecutor, that prior to the present offence, Dookie was charged with an offence of similar nature, which resulted in him serving time in prison. Given the facts presented in court, Magistrate Nurse remanded Dookie to prison. He is scheduled to return to court on May 3, 2024.
SHOULD JAGDEO STILL BE SITTING IN THAT CHAIR?
Apr 06, 2024– Action commences today at the National Aquatic Centre Kaieteur Sports – Some of the best names in CrossFit are set to descend on Guyana for the Kares CrossFit Caribbean Championships,...
Apr 06, 2024
Apr 06, 2024
Apr 06, 2024
Apr 06, 2024
Apr 06, 2024
Kaieteur News – No foreigner can fix GPL. We tried that in the past with IDB support; we tried that in the past with... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders Kaieteur News – In the face of escalating global environmental challenges, water scarcity and... more
Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]