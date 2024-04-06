Belladrum Secondary School Students Engage in Practical Golf Session at Lusignan Golf Club

Kaieteur Sports – Twelve enthusiastic students from Belladrum Secondary School recently participated in a practical golf session at the esteemed Lusignan Golf Club as part of their preparation for the upcoming CSEC exams. This initiative, organized by the Lusignan Golf Club, aimed to provide students with hands-on experience and valuable skills to complement their academic pursuits.

Vice President of the Lusignan Golf Club, Brian Hackett, expressed his pride and satisfaction in welcoming the students from Belladrum Secondary School. He emphasized the club’s commitment to offering practical sessions free of charge to students preparing for the CSEC exams, along with prearranged sessions to enhance their experience.

Hackett stated, “Lusignan Golf Club is very proud and happy that Belladrum has taken part in an opportunity that the club presents to all students preparing for the CSEC exams. This opportunity is available to every school, provided they inform us in advance of the number of students and the desired date and time. We are dedicated to developing young men and women to excel in golf and sports in general.”

Acknowledging the support of Brewster’s Ice Cream and Republic Bank who partner with LGC in the past in promoting youth sports in general and golf in particular, Hackett expressed gratitude for their contributions in facilitating the development of sports programs for children. He also urged the Ministry of Education to collaborate with the Lusignan Golf Club to provide necessary arrangements and support for future golf training initiatives.

According to Hackett the programme continues today April 4 at the Lusignan Golf Club. The session will include a two-hour classroom learning on, golf etiquette, golf course rules, golf course layout, attire, rules of golf, golf grip and stance among other lessons. This will be followed by a two-hour session developing their skills in chipping, putting and driving and understanding greens undulations.

The practical golf session at Lusignan Golf Club provided Belladrum Secondary School students with a unique opportunity to learn and develop valuable skills in a supportive and real environment. As the club looks forward to hosting more schools in similar initiatives, it remains committed to nurturing young talent and promoting sportsmanship among Guyana’s youth.