$397M Paruima airstrip nearing completion

Kaieteur News – The $397 million upgrade of the Paruima Airstrip in Region Seven is in its final stages of completion with some remedial works remaining.

This is according to Toshao Lennox Percy who told Kaieteur News on Friday that the main works on the airstrip are completed. He said that engineers from the Ministry of Public Works and the contracted company visited the project site to inspect the works and noted that the new and improved airstrip also welcomed its first aircraft on Friday.

This publication had reported that in March last year, the National Procurement and Tender Administration Board (NPTAB) office had awarded the $397,552,625 contract to contractor, International Import & Supplies, to execute the works. The airstrip stretches some 2500ft and was upgraded to a concrete structure.

Minister of Public Works, Juan Edghill had related to this publication last year that the Paruima Airstrip which measure 760m (length) x 15.24m (width) would soon see the “Placement and compaction of 225mm cement stabilized laterite base course and sand sealing of the finished surface.”

Kaieteur News reported too that Paruima airstrip and other hinterlands were being upgraded so as to make the structures safer for aircraft to land. Senior Minister with the responsibility for Finance, Dr. Ashni Singh had said in his budget presentation earlier this year that in 2023, works significantly advanced at Ekereku Bottom, Eteringbang, Karisparu, and Pariuma airstrips, with the works expecting to be completed this year. “In 2024, $2.3 billion has been allocated towards completion of these airstrips as well as the rehabilitation and maintenance of several others including the Imbaimadai, Kaieteur, Kaikan and Matthew’s Ridge airstrips,” he announced.