$119M estimated to repair Anna Regina pump station

Kaieteur News – The National Drainage and Irrigation Authority (NDIA) is planning on spending approximately $119 million from its budget to execute rehabilitation works at the Anna Regina Pump Station, Region Two.

At the reading of tenders at the National Procurement and Tender Administration Board (NPTAB) office it was revealed that eight contractors have applied for the contract.

Kaieteur News had reported that part of the government’s trillion-dollar budget this year, Senior Minister with the responsibility for Finance, Dr. Ashni Singh had announced that the government have allotted some $72.3 billion to upgrade and maintain the national drainage and irrigation network in 2024. “We will also be investing heavily in our pump stations. In 2024, Government will continue works on pump stations at A-Line sluice, Belle Vue, Canal No. 1, Charity, Cottage, Cozier, Jimbo Grove, Letter Kenny, and Meten-Meer-Zorg, and we will also invest in pump stations at Chesney, Farm, Grove South, and Little Diamond,” he had mentioned.

Below are the companies and their bids:

National Drainage and Irrigation Authority (NDIA)

Rehabilitation of Anna Regina Pump Station.

National Agricultural Research Extension Institute (NAREI)

Renovation of Vermicompost Facility at NAREI Mon Repos

Renovation of Accoushi Ant Bait Facility at NAREI Mon Repos.

Ministry of Public Works

Lot1: Supply of laboratory and testing equipment Lot2: Supply and Non-Fixed Equipment for Road Safety.

Supply of Double Cab Pickups, 15 Seater Bus and Maintenance Equipment Lots 1-6.

Guyana Defence Force (GDF)

Structural Repairs to Raiders Craft (RC – 6).

EOI- Sale of Unserviceable Ocean Patrol Vessel.

Ministry of Human Services and Social Security

Supply and Delivery of Meat and Poultry items Lots 1-5.