U.S. Navy makes huge cocaine bust off Guyana’s coast

Kaieteur News – On March 21, the U.S. Drug Enforcement Agency (DEA) Georgetown Country Office collaborated with the Joint Interagency Task Force South (JIATFS), Guyana Customs Anti-Narcotic Unit (CANU), and the United States Coast Guard (USCG) to seize a Self-Propelled Semi-Submersible (SPSS) approximately 150 miles off the coast of Guyana carrying 2,370 kilograms of cocaine.

The U.S. Navy’s guided missile cruiser USS Leyte Gulf interdicted the SPSS, resulting in the arrest of four individuals and seizure of the cocaine. This landmark SPSS seizure will be prosecuted in the United States. The U.S. government remains committed to its support of the Government of Guyana and its Caribbean partners in developing ever-greater capacity to disrupt illicit trafficking and transnational crime to advance citizen security.