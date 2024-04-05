Tucber Park Cricket Club benefits from Project “Cricket Gear for young and promising cricketers in Guyana”

Kaieteur Sports – Tucber Park Cricket Club out of New Amsterdam, Berbice is the latest to benefit from this joint initiative of Kishan Das of the USA and Anil Beharry of Guyana. They were the recipient of 6 white and 3 red balls. The fast growing club is the home of West Indies all rounder Romario Shepherd, Shamar Joseph, the latest fast bowling sensation, national fast bowler Nial Smith, Tremayne Smart and many junior and senior national cricketers. The club was formed by Carl Moore, a former GCB and BCB long serving cricket administrator, who migrated and it is now run by his son Julian Moore, a national coach.

This project is very impressed with the nursery programme of the club. They give opportunities to many youths from a few depressed communities, including Angoy’s Avenue where West Indies all rounder Kevin Sinclair grew up. This initiative will continue to assist TPCC and other clubs who have a strong youth program. The aim of this initiative is to help keep our young people off the streets where they are exposed to drugs and crimes and get them constructively occupied. “There has been a recent surge in teenage criminals and let’s work together to eliminate this from our society,” a statement from this joint initiative.

Total cricket related items received/purchased so far: $460,000 in cash, thirteen colored cricket uniforms, two trophies, twenty pairs of cricket shoes, thirty three pairs of batting pads, thirty five cricket bats, thirty pairs of batting gloves, twenty five thigh pads, three pairs of wicket keeping pads, six arm guards, two chest guards, two boxes, twelve cricket bags, six bat rubbers, six helmets, one softball cricket bat and thirteen boxes of white balls. In addition to the above, over $600,000 worth in gear was donated by Sheik Mohamed, former National wicket keeper/batsman. All cash collected is being used to purchase cricket gear requested and not available at the time.

Cricket related items, used or new, are distributed free of cost to young and promising cricketers in Guyana. Skills, discipline and education are important characteristics of the recipients. Talent spotting is being done across the country and club leaders also assist to identify talent. Progressive and well managed cricket clubs with a youth programme will also benefit.

Anyone who wishes to make a contribution can contact Anil Beharry on 623 6875 or Kishan Das on 1 718 664 0896.