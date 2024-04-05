The Buse-out

Kaieteur News – “Welcome to this Press Dictation, sorry, I meant Press Conference. I thank you all for coming. Is Kaieteur News here? Ok good! We can start.

First of all, I heard that this person said so and so about me. This is what he said, Listen. I have the recording here. The person said so and so. But did the person say what he did? Did he talk about himself?

How did he know those things about me and not about what he did? Let me tell you about him. I know his whole story. He tell you he like eat tennis rolls? He tell you he can afford nut butter on his bread? But he wants to criticize what I am eating when he used to eat salt and rice. He knows what I did but he forget what he did. So how can we take this person seriously? I can tell you what he did, what he used to do, what he is doing now and what he will do in the future. I know it all!

But forget about him for the time. Did you know that another person said this and that about me? Now this person has no credibility. But who gave that person the right to say these things about me? And when last that person looked in the mirror? Let me give you a little history about that person. Did you know that he used to go to school barefoot and today he driving fancy car? He did not tell y’all that! How can that person then accuse me of these things when that person has such a record?

You reporters are not doing your jobs. Why are you not following up on what I am saying? I am telling you, anytime they come to criticize me and my family, I will expose who these persons are and what they have been doing. I want you to follow up on these things and not come with the same old questions every week.”

By the way, what week are we in?

Talk Half! Leff Half!