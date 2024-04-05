Seven athletes, two relay teams qualify for U20 World Championships

– Team size contingent on finance

By Rawle Toney

Kaieteur Sports – The Athletics Association of Guyana (AAG) is aiming to send a delegation of seven athletes and two relay teams to the 20th edition of the U20 World Championships, scheduled for August 26 – 31 in Lima, Peru.

President of the AAG, Amanda Hermonstine, expressed that the team’s size is subject to financial considerations.

However, if successful, it will mark the largest contingent of athletes representing Guyana since the inauguration of the Championships in 1986.

Leading the charge for Guyana’s team is Tianna Springer, the reigning world’s top-ranked U18 athlete in the 400m category. Springer has qualified to compete in the 100m, 200m, and 400m events.

Malachi Austin, presently ranked as the world’s third fastest U18 athlete in the 400m, has secured his place in his specialty event. Joining him are Narissa McPherson (200m/400m), Nalica Glen (200m), Ezekiel Newton (100m/200m), and Jermaine Crummewing (100m), all of whom have successfully qualified.

Athaleyha Hinckson, who clinched Guyana’s first-ever 100m gold at the CARIFTA Games, has also met the qualifying standard for the World U20 Championship, but, given her age of just 15, Hermonstine mentioned the necessity for consultation with the athletics World Governing body.

On the relay front, Guyana’s 4x400m Mixed Relay team, posting a blistering time of 3:23.51 at the CARIFTA Games this year, currently boasts the world’s fastest time. They are strongly positioned to secure one of the 24 spots available.

Guyana’s 4x400m relay time of 3:14.05, achieved at the recently concluded CARIFTA Games, ranks them as the ninth-fastest in the world. They are currently well-positioned to secure qualification for the U20 World Championships.

Since the inception of the U20 World Championships, Guyana holds only one medal, courtesy of Kadecia Baird in the women’s 400m.

Baird crossed the finish line in 51.04s, claiming the silver medal behind the USA’s Ashley Spencer and ahead of another American, Erika Rucker.

Baird’s remarkable time remains the fastest U20 performance by a South American athlete.

Shaunae Miller-Uibo, who later achieved distinction as a two-time Olympic gold medallist and World Champion in the 400m, finished fourth in the same race.