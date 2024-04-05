Ram, Pereira, Apple among top performers following CWI Rising Stars Championships

Kaieteur Sports – Despite narrowly missing out on the CWI Rising Stars Under-15 Championship title, runners-up Guyana had an exceptional tournament, dominated by a few of their upcoming stars.

The Bajans finished with 22.0 points including 4.0 pace points, winning 4 of their 5 games with a draw. Meanwhile, the Guyanese also finished unbeaten, winning 4 games with a tie as they finished with an aggregate of 20.8 points.

Two of their 2.8 points came from the efforts of their fast-bowlers, primarily Arif Khan who finished with 7 wickets including a best of 5-18 versus the Trinidadians.

Ironically, winners and runners-up gained their 2 respective points from the No result contest after their first round encounter was plagued by bad weather.

Leading run-getter for Guyana, opener Parmeshwar Ram racked up 135 runs at an average of 45.00, from the 4 games played, with scores of; 37*, 8, 30 and 60.

Vice-captain Emmanuel Lewis tallied 129 runs to end as the second best scorer with knocks of; 31*, 16, 22 and 60. Captain Adrian Hetmyer came in third amongst scorers for Guyana, chalking up 124 runs at an average of 51.66, notching up scores of 24, 52 and 48.

All-rounder Shamar Apple carried his team’s middle/lower-order throughout the stretch of the tournament, as he finished with 126 runs at a whopping average of 63.00 including scores of; 65, 43 and 18.

Apart from Khan, the show belonged to the Guyanese spinners led by the magical Ravaldo Pereira, who was by far the best Guyanese bowler.

Pereira ended with a total of 10 wickets including best returns of 5-29, as he ended 4th overall. The Guyanese could have easily ended with the most wickets in the competition, blowing past the number 1, 2 and 3 spots, occupied by bowlers who are tied or have 1 wicket more than the Guyanese.

Other honorable mentions include Richard Ramdeholl who ended with 5 wickets, batsman Khush Seegobin, glove-man Sohail Mohammed who had an exceptional series behind the stumps, landing in third spot with 3 dismissals among others who at some point helped to win games for a young Guyana squad.