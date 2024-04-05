Latest update April 5th, 2024 12:59 AM

Guyana's largest selling daily and New York's most popular weekly

Latest News

Ram, Pereira, Apple among top performers following CWI Rising Stars Championships

Apr 05, 2024 Sports

Kaieteur Sports – Despite narrowly missing out on the CWI Rising Stars Under-15 Championship title, runners-up Guyana had an exceptional tournament, dominated by a few of their upcoming stars.

All-rounder Shamar Apple finished among the top scorers for Guyana.

All-rounder Shamar Apple finished among the top scorers for Guyana.

Leading wicket-taker Ravaldo Pereira.

Leading wicket-taker Ravaldo Pereira.

The Bajans finished with 22.0 points including 4.0 pace points, winning 4 of their 5 games with a draw. Meanwhile, the Guyanese also finished unbeaten, winning 4 games with a tie as they finished with an aggregate of 20.8 points.

Two of their 2.8 points came from the efforts of their fast-bowlers, primarily Arif Khan who finished with 7 wickets including a best of 5-18 versus the Trinidadians.

Ironically, winners and runners-up gained their 2 respective points from the No result contest after their first round encounter was plagued by bad weather.

Leading run-getter for Guyana, opener Parmeshwar Ram racked up 135 runs at an average of 45.00, from the 4 games played, with scores of; 37*, 8, 30 and 60.

Leading run-scorer Parmeshwar Ram.

Leading run-scorer Parmeshwar Ram.

Vice-captain Emmanuel Lewis tallied 129 runs to end as the second best scorer with knocks of; 31*, 16, 22 and 60. Captain Adrian Hetmyer came in third amongst scorers for Guyana, chalking up 124 runs at an average of 51.66, notching up scores of 24, 52 and 48.

Guyana vice-captain Emmanuel Lewis ended as the 2nd leading run-scorer for his team.

Guyana vice-captain Emmanuel Lewis ended as the 2nd leading run-scorer for his team.

All-rounder Shamar Apple carried his team’s middle/lower-order throughout the stretch of the tournament, as he finished with 126 runs at a whopping average of 63.00 including scores of; 65, 43 and 18.

Apart from Khan, the show belonged to the Guyanese spinners led by the magical Ravaldo Pereira, who was by far the best Guyanese bowler.

Pereira ended with a total of 10 wickets including best returns of 5-29, as he ended 4th overall. The Guyanese could have easily ended with the most wickets in the competition, blowing past the number 1, 2 and 3 spots, occupied by bowlers who are tied or have 1 wicket more than the Guyanese.

Other honorable mentions include Richard Ramdeholl who ended with 5 wickets, batsman Khush Seegobin, glove-man Sohail Mohammed who had an exceptional series behind the stumps, landing in third spot with 3 dismissals among others who at some point helped to win games for a young Guyana squad.

Similar Articles

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

The Glenn Lall Show | Mar. 27th, 2024

Follow on Tik Tok @Glennlall

Foreigners looting Guyana in luxury!!!

THE BLUNT OF THE DAY

Sports

Ram, Pereira, Apple among top performers following CWI Rising Stars Championships

Ram, Pereira, Apple among top performers following CWI Rising Stars...

Apr 05, 2024

Kaieteur Sports – Despite narrowly missing out on the CWI Rising Stars Under-15 Championship title, runners-up Guyana had an exceptional tournament, dominated by a few of their upcoming stars....
Read More
GFF President Wayne Forde says FIFA Series in Saudi Arabia was a historic experience and moment of national pride

GFF President Wayne Forde says FIFA Series in...

Apr 05, 2024

Seven athletes, two relay teams qualify for U20 World Championships

Seven athletes, two relay teams qualify for U20...

Apr 05, 2024

18-year-old jockey Kishawn Pereira aims to rise

18-year-old jockey Kishawn Pereira aims to rise

Apr 05, 2024

Dolphin Speed Swim Club’s Swim Meet & Fun Day set for April 14

Dolphin Speed Swim Club’s Swim Meet &...

Apr 05, 2024

Cotton Field cricketer Dharam Raj remembered by club-mate Ramcharran Singh

Cotton Field cricketer Dharam Raj remembered by...

Apr 05, 2024

Features/Columnists

  • Happy Birthday Kaieteur News!

    Kaieteur News – Thirty years ago, against the run of play so to speak, this newspaper was born. Glenn Lall took a courageous... more

Publisher’s Note

Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]