PM Phillips needs to know actions speak louder than words

Dear Editor,

Please permit me to thank the Prime Minister for his response as well as his public acknowledgement that contradicts the untruths which claim that nothing was done during 2015 – 2020. The Prime Minister’s response finally clarifies the deception with regards to GPL’s 2015 – 2020 performance, the facts are that 60+ MWs of power was procured under the Coalition within four years, which is a clear indication that the Coalition was aware of our increasing power demand and made adequate provisions to address these needs.

The PM unwittingly also dispelled another untruth that was being peddled by his administration – that GPL was cash strapped under the Coalition’s administration – when he acknowledged that GPL was able to purchase generating sets from its own resources.

Further, I thank the PM for highlighting a major omission in my previous letter, where the figures listed for Transmission and Distribution upgrades were those undertaken and funded by GPL ONLY. If the works executed under the Power Utility Upgrade Program (PUUP) during the 2015 – 2020 period are included there would be evidence of a more impressive record, since under the PUUP program the following additional to works were completed – upgraded 404km of low and medium voltage network, installed 231 new transformers as well as 23,493 new AMI meters.

This letter seeks to highlight that work was done and plans were developed to manage the challenges at GPL and the growing demand of our country. This letter further seeks to ask our government to appreciate that PR does not provide much needed electricity, nor does it replace equipment destroyed by continuous voltage fluctuations. Families and businesses need the Government to make improvements within a properly constructed plan and provide a stable, reliable service for customers, which is foundational to our country’s development.

Finally, in another letter in your newspaper, Mr. Joel Bhagwandin has demanded an explanation from me (and former President Granger), on our failure to comply with Section 67 of the Public Corporation Act and submit reports annually to the National Assembly – the explanation is simple – GPL is a limited liability company, established under the Company Act, No 29 of 1991, the company’s bylaws were adopted and ratified on October 8, 2010, the main shareholder is the Government of Guyana. Hence, the company does not fall under the Public Corporation Act, however GPL is audited annually and publishes an annual report which is available to the public.

Actions speak louder than words; citizens need to feel the outcomes of actions on their lives.

Regards,

David Patterson