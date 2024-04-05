Man found with illegal gun next to Police Station

Latest update April 5th, 2024 12:59 AM
Apr 05, 2024 News
Kaieteur News – An Essequibo Coast man was on Thursday taken into police custody after he was found with an unlicensed firearm in the vicinity of the Anna Regina Police Headquarters, Region Two.
According to the police, 32-year-old Cleon Alphonso, a resident of Henrietta, was arrested at around 09:15 hrs by Police on mobile patrol duty. Police reported that he was observed walking on the road and was stopped by the patrol ranks. A search was carried out on him, and ranks found in his possession a firearm with one magazine (without ammunition).
Alphonso was asked if he was a licensed firearm holder, and told ranks “no”, he was then told of the offence committed, cautioned and arrested. He remains in custody pending charges.
